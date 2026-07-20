or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Richard Gere
OK LogoCOUPLES

Richard Gere, 76, and Wife Alejandra, 43, Make Rare Appearance at World Cup Final: 'It Was a Thrill to Experience This Together'

Richard Gere, Alejandra Gere
Source: MEGA;@richardgere/Instagram

Richard Gere and his wife, Alejandra, went to the World Cup together.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 20 2026, Published 1:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Richard Gere stepped out with his wife, Alejandra Gere, in a rare appearance to cheer on Spain in the World Cup final.

Alejandra, 43, posted several photos of herself, Gere, 76, and one of her sons enjoying the game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

In one photo, Richard and Alejandra smiled with a boy who appeared to be her 13-year-old son, Albert Friedland, though the teen's face was blurred to protect his privacy. In another, the couple held up a Spain T-shirt alongside actor Javier Bardem.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @AlejandraGere/Instagram

Alejandra and Richard Gere posted photos from the World Cup Final.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Madonna;Shakira;Justin Bieber;BTS.
Source: MEGA

Alejandra Gere also uploaded images of the half time performance, which featured Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS.

Alejandra also uploaded videos of the star-studded 11-minute half-time performance, which featured Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS.

The mom-of-three is originally from Spain, who came out as the winner of the nail-biting match. She added a heartfelt caption to the post about experiencing the win with her husband and son.

"There are moments you know you’ll remember for a lifetime, and today we were incredibly lucky to experience one of them in New Jersey, surrounded by family, friends and thousands of people sharing the same excitement," she wrote in Spanish.

Article continues below advertisement

'It Was Such a Thrill to Experience This Together'

Richard Gere
Source: @richardgere/Instagram

Richard and Alejandra Gere posed with one of her sons.

"Watching Spain be crowned world champions was a mix of joy, nerves, hugs and pride," the publicist continued. "It was one of those experiences that reminds you how wonderful it is to celebrate together and feel united by a shared dream."

Alejandra said it was a "thrill" to watch the win alongside her husband, family and Spanish community.

"Congratulations to the entire national team for their effort, their dedication and for keeping us dreaming right up to the very last minute," she concluded. "... It was such a thrill to experience this together."

MORE ON:
Richard Gere

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @AlejandraGere/Instagram

Alejandra Gere posted pictures with Spain's soccer stars.

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Richard and Alejandra Gere Get Married?

Richard Gere
Source: MEGA

Richard and Alejandra Gere married in 2018.

Alejandra, who married Richard in 2018, later uploaded photos of the couple grinning ear-to-ear alongside Spain's soccer stars, who secured their first championship win since 2010.

"What a privilege to have shared this celebration with some of the key figures of a night that has already gone down in history," she wrote. "Behind every victory lie years of hard work, discipline and sacrifice, and an entire team moving in the same direction."

"Thank you for your warmth, for the emotion and for representing Spain with such heart," Alejandra continued. "Congratulations, champions. It was unforgettable to experience this alongside you."

Richard Gere
Source: MEGA

Richard and Alejandra Gere have two children together.

Richard and Alejandra share two sons: Alexander, 7, and James, 6. Alejandra's older son, Albert, is shared with her ex-husband, Govind Friedland.

Richard is also father to Homer, 26, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Carey Lowell.

Alejandra and Richard moved to her home country of Spain for good in 2024 and have shared frequent posts documenting their excitement as they cheered the Spanish soccer team all the way to the end.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.