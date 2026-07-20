Richard Gere, 76, and Wife Alejandra, 43, Make Rare Appearance at World Cup Final: 'It Was a Thrill to Experience This Together'

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Richard Gere stepped out with his wife, Alejandra Gere, in a rare appearance to cheer on Spain in the World Cup final. Alejandra, 43, posted several photos of herself, Gere, 76, and one of her sons enjoying the game at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. In one photo, Richard and Alejandra smiled with a boy who appeared to be her 13-year-old son, Albert Friedland, though the teen's face was blurred to protect his privacy. In another, the couple held up a Spain T-shirt alongside actor Javier Bardem.

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Source: MEGA Alejandra Gere also uploaded images of the half time performance, which featured Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS.

Alejandra also uploaded videos of the star-studded 11-minute half-time performance, which featured Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS. The mom-of-three is originally from Spain, who came out as the winner of the nail-biting match. She added a heartfelt caption to the post about experiencing the win with her husband and son. "There are moments you know you’ll remember for a lifetime, and today we were incredibly lucky to experience one of them in New Jersey, surrounded by family, friends and thousands of people sharing the same excitement," she wrote in Spanish.

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'It Was Such a Thrill to Experience This Together'

Source: @richardgere/Instagram Richard and Alejandra Gere posed with one of her sons.

"Watching Spain be crowned world champions was a mix of joy, nerves, hugs and pride," the publicist continued. "It was one of those experiences that reminds you how wonderful it is to celebrate together and feel united by a shared dream." Alejandra said it was a "thrill" to watch the win alongside her husband, family and Spanish community. "Congratulations to the entire national team for their effort, their dedication and for keeping us dreaming right up to the very last minute," she concluded. "... It was such a thrill to experience this together."

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When Did Richard and Alejandra Gere Get Married?

Source: MEGA Richard and Alejandra Gere married in 2018.

Alejandra, who married Richard in 2018, later uploaded photos of the couple grinning ear-to-ear alongside Spain's soccer stars, who secured their first championship win since 2010. "What a privilege to have shared this celebration with some of the key figures of a night that has already gone down in history," she wrote. "Behind every victory lie years of hard work, discipline and sacrifice, and an entire team moving in the same direction." "Thank you for your warmth, for the emotion and for representing Spain with such heart," Alejandra continued. "Congratulations, champions. It was unforgettable to experience this alongside you."

Source: MEGA Richard and Alejandra Gere have two children together.