Rihanna's Bold Style Evolution Has A$AP Rocky Drooling: 'It’s a Total Flex!'
With A$AP Rocky’s hair-raising felony trial now just a blip in the rearview mirror, Rihanna is stepping into the spotlight with a fierce glow like never before.
According to Life & Style, the superstar is embracing a striking new chapter in her life – one that's bold, confident, and full of fire, all thanks to her doting baby daddy.
"Rocky is crazy about her curves, he loves every inch of her, and he also loves seeing her show it off," the source revealed.
Since igniting their romance in November 2020, the couple welcomed two adorable children, RZA in May 2022, followed by Riot in August 2024.
Rocky, 36, never held back when it came to adoring Rihanna, 37, passionately referring to her as "the love of my life" in a GQ interview. There, he expressed how she continuously inspires him, both in their daily lives and in his creative pursuits.
"He takes a lot of pride in having such a s--- woman, watching men drooling over her doesn’t make him the least bit jealous; for him, it’s a flex," the insider shared.
Both fashion-forward icons, Rocky and Rihanna aren’t afraid to push boundaries, and the rapper’s admiration for his Bajan beauty’s confidence only empowers her to take daring style risks.
And it’s paying off big time! Rihanna’s Fenty lines are experiencing a meteoric rise, including her latest must-have: a maternity collection from SAVAGE x FENTY. This bold move stemmed from her unwavering desire to look fabulous, no matter what.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, there’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle," the "Diamonds" hitmaker told Vogue back in 2022. "I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up."
"She’s always been body confident, but now that she’s had kids, she’s even more proud of her body," the inside source divulged.
As for the rarpper, the source added, "He’s very into fashion and loves helping style her."
But let’s be clear: Rihanna is calling the shots! "Not that he’s telling her what to wear," the insider assured, "She’s the one deciding and in full power, but it’s something she enjoys too."
The power couple frequently collaborates on eye-catching looks, turning heads at premier events, from the Met Gala to Paris Fashion Week, solidifying their status as trendsetters. Yet, most of their precious moments are spent as a family, shying away from the glitz and glam that makes their rare outings all the more special.
"A lot of the time at home when she’s on mom-duty, she’s very dressed down," the insider said. "She definitely isn’t dressed s--- at all times. Her focus is on her kids and their needs. So when she does go out, it’s like a break from all that and it makes her want to embrace that wild side of her even more."