Rihanna Mocked for 'Bare Minimum' Performance at Indian Billionaire's Party Despite $6 Million Paycheck: Watch
Rihanna didn’t seem to put any “Work” into this performance!
On Friday, March 1, the singer-songwriter made an appearance at Indian billionaire Anant Ambani pre-wedding bash — though many were not impressed.
The mother-of-two was reportedly paid over $6 million for the 90-minute concert. After clips of the performance circulated on social media, many bashed the star as she appeared to put in little to no effort on stage.
“Bro what is she doing,” one user penned alongside footage of Rihanna hardly dancing.
In response, someone wrote, “The bare minimum,” while another added, “Ri is the laziest performer ever!”
One particularly upset fan shared: “I’m pissed because she was paid millions for this performance and she is giving such ‘damn here you go’ energy. She looks so beautiful but it’s not giving rehearsed for very long or really that invested in giving a professional well thought out performance.”
“She’s basically retired she do not care anymore,” another said of the musician, who hasn’t released an album since 2016.
Others speculated Rihanna, who shares sons RZA and Riot with A$AP Rocky, may be toning down her dance moves because she is expecting baby no. 3.
“She looks pretty pregnant right here lol... she doing what she can,” one person claimed, as another agreed, saying, “Dancing like a pregnant woman does lol.”
At the star studded even —which included guests such as Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and Ivanka Trump — Rihanna sang a medley of her famous hits, including “Umbrella, “We Found Love,” “Stay,” “Rude Boy,” “Diamonds” and “Work.”
“I’m here tonight in honor of Anant and Radhika. Thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations,” she told the crowd.
Ambani, 28, is youngest son of India’s biggest business tycoon Mukesh Ambani, he will be marrying long-time girlfriend Radhika Merchant in July 2024.
Despite the long flight to India, the “Ocean’s 8” actress was spotted departing from Jamnagar Airport on Saturday, March 2, less than 24 hours after she hit the stage.
Rihanna possibly decided to go home so quickly due to her two young sons, whom she recently gushed over in December 2023.
"They're the best though. Having a house full of boys, I thought I was a girl mom, but I'm a boy mom. I love this. I love it," the 35-year-old told Entertainment Tonight.
Though the two boys are the best of friends now, Rihanna admitted it was an adjustment for her oldest, RZA, to get used to having a sibling around.
"He struggled in the beginning, but he loves his little brother," Rihanna shared. "Every time he thinks we're not looking at him, he'll come over and touch him. If the baby's crying, he'll just hold his hands. It hurts him if the baby's crying. He'll wake up in the morning just saying, 'Baby, baby, baby.' He loves him. It took a while, but he got there, and I'm proud of him."
Daily Mail reported on how much Rihanna was paid for the performance.