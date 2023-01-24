Riley Keough's Baby Girl Makes Her Public Debut Upon Their Return Home From Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Funeral

Moving forward. A few days after Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest at the Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn., the star's daughter, Riley Keough, was spotted at Van Nuys Airport, returning home to California with her baby girl in her arms.

The Monday, January 24, outing is the first time the tot has been seen out in public, as the actress revealed at the memorial she and husband Ben Smith-Petersen had secretly welcomed their first child last year.