Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Challenging Late Daughter Lisa Marie's Will
As Priscilla Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough continue to battle over Lisa Marie Presley's will, the late star's mom stepped out for her first red carpet appearance since requesting that a judge strike down a suspicious amendment made to her daughter's trust.
The wife of Elvis Presley exuded class on Tuesday, March 7, while stepping out for the Agent Elvis screening in Hollywood. The 77-year-old has a role in the upcoming Netflix animated series — set for release on March 17 — and voices herself in the comedic episodes.
Looking sophisticated in classic black slacks and a white button down over a sharp black blazer, Priscilla, who is also the co-creator of the series alongside John Eddie, smized for the cameras.
Her outing comes as she and Riley are rumored to still not be speaking after Priscilla claimed a 2016 change to Lisa Marie's will may have been falsified, as she and former business manager Barry Siegel were replaced as trustees with the singer's children Riley and Benjamin Keough.
According to Priscilla, Lisa Marie's signature "appears inconsistent with her usual and customary signature" in the document after the 2016 amendment was made. She also noted that her own name was misspelled and that she was never notified about the change.
Priscilla contested the amendment in January, days after her daughter died from a cardiac arrest.
"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla wrote in a statement at the time. "She was the most passionate, strong, and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for your love and prayers."
Though Priscilla believes a mistake was made, Lisa Marie's friends declared her "intent was very clear" with the bombshell trustee change up. "Lisa really didn't feel that Priscilla was doing anything in her best interest."
Those close to Elvis' late daughter added that she and Priscilla were not speaking at the time of the 2016 amendment, as they had been estranged in part due to the ongoing relationship Priscilla had with her daughter's ex-husband Michael Lockwood.
And as Priscilla and Riley continue to battle over Lisa Marie's estate, an insider spilled that the estranged pair is only communicating through their lawyers.
