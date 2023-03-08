Priscilla Presley Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Challenging Late Daughter Lisa Marie's Will

As Priscilla Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough continue to battle over Lisa Marie Presley's will, the late star's mom stepped out for her first red carpet appearance since requesting that a judge strike down a suspicious amendment made to her daughter's trust.

The wife of Elvis Presley exuded class on Tuesday, March 7, while stepping out for the Agent Elvis screening in Hollywood. The 77-year-old has a role in the upcoming Netflix animated series — set for release on March 17 — and voices herself in the comedic episodes.