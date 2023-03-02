Riley Keough Confesses She 'Knew' She'd Marry Her Husband On Their Second Date As Family Woes Mount
Riley Keough may not be on the best of terms with her family as she and grandmother Priscilla Presley battle over Lisa Marie Presley's estate, but she and husband Ben Smith-Petersen appear to be better than ever.
The Daisy Jones & the Six actress gushed over the early stages of the couple's romance during her Wednesday, March 1, appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Acknowledging she doesn't "see the future," the daughter of Lisa Marie and Danny Keough told the host: "I know certain things are going to happen."
"Like when I met my husband," she offered as an example, "he came out of the gas station on our second date and I thought, 'I'm going to marry him and have kids with him.'"
"I just knew," Riley explained, pointing out: "We didn't even say 'I love you' yet."
When Stephen Colbert, 58, asked the brunette beauty — who met her now-husband in 2012 while filming Mad Max: Fury Road — when she told the 31-year-old of her instant love for him, she joked: "It certainly wasn't at that point. I thought, 'If I tell him now, he will leave me here in Australia at the gas station.'"
Despite briefly meeting on set all those years ago, Riley, 33, and Ben didn't start dating until 2013 while doing re-shoots in Australia. Their whirlwind romance then moved quickly, with the lovebirds announcing their engagement one year later and tying the knot in February 2015.
Riley and Ben have been going strong ever since, with him proving to be a great support system for his wife after her mom's tragic passing earlier this year. During Lisa Marie's memorial service, Ben spoke on behalf of Riley — and revealed the couple had welcomed a baby girl.
"I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," he said at the time.
- Austin Butler Praises Riley Keough For Being 'Such A Strong Woman' 2 Months After Her Mother Lisa Marie Tragically Died
- Riley Keough Stuns In Plunging Black Dress On Red Carpet As Family Feud Over Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Estate Continues
- United Front: Riley Keough, Husband Ben Stoic In Rare Sighting As Family Feud Over Lisa Marie Presley Will Rages
Riley is going to need her husband now more than ever as she continues to grieve the loss of her mom while fighting with Lisa Marie's mom over her estate.
As OK! reported, the granddaughter and grandmother are not on speaking terms after Priscilla contested a suspicious 2016 amendment made to Lisa Marie's will, replacing her and business manager Barry Siegel as trustees in replace of Riley and Benjamin Keough.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
If the judge strikes down Priscilla's request, Riley will be the sole trustee, given her brother took his own life in 2020.
With Priscilla insisting that the amendment was falsified, the ladies are now "gearing up" for a long battle in court, a source spilled of their current dynamic, further dishing: "Riley and Priscilla aren’t communicating at this time, but have been in communication through lawyers."