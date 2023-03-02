Riley Keough Confesses She 'Knew' She'd Marry Her Husband On Their Second Date As Family Woes Mount

Riley Keough may not be on the best of terms with her family as she and grandmother Priscilla Presley battle over Lisa Marie Presley's estate, but she and husband Ben Smith-Petersen appear to be better than ever.

The Daisy Jones & the Six actress gushed over the early stages of the couple's romance during her Wednesday, March 1, appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Acknowledging she doesn't "see the future," the daughter of Lisa Marie and Danny Keough told the host: "I know certain things are going to happen."