Priscilla Presley and Granddaughter Riley Keough Happily Celebrate Her 79th Birthday Together After Legal Battle Over Lisa Marie's Estate
What better way to bring Priscilla Presley and granddaughter Riley Keough together than her 79th birthday bash?
On Thursday, May 23, the former wife of Elvis Presley celebrated another year on earth alongside the Daisy Jones and the Six actress following their legal battle over the late Lisa Marie Presley’s estate.
In photos from the event — which were posted by Priscilla’s son, Navarone Garibaldi, whom she shares with ex Marco Garibaldi — showed the star in a black shiny ensemble as she smiled alongside the 34-year-old.
Riley donned a silky white button up and chunky gold earrings as she happily celebrated her grandmother.
As OK! previously reported, the duo had a reported feud after Lisa Marie tragically passed in January 2023.
The pair was allegedly fighting over the right to Priscilla and Elvis’ daughter’s trust but things resolved in May.
"They have reached a settlement. Families are happy," Pricilla’s attorney said at the time. "Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future."
The Presley matriarch also released a message clearing up rumors that she and Riley had bad blood over the situation.
"My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing," Priscilla stated. "Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter."
"As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together," she added. "My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."
In an interview from August 2023, Priscilla doubled down that her relationship with Riley is not strained.
"Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter," Priscilla told The Hollywood Reporter.
"Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms," she continued. "That was all publicity. This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we're not agreeing."
"In fact, I'm having dinner with [Riley] tonight. We understand what needs to be done. I'm there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her," she explained.