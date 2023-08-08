Riley Keough Reveals Whether Her Grandmother Priscilla Presley Will Be Buried at Graceland After Settlement Dispute
At the end of the day, Priscilla Presley will always be Riley Keough's grandmother.
The Daisy Jones and the Six star is addressing life after her mom Lisa Marie Presley's tragic death for the first time — including the bitter legal battle that exploded between Riley and her grandma over the late "Lights Out" singer's trust.
Back in May, Riley and Priscilla reached a settlement agreement in which Lisa Marie's daughter became the sole trustee of the mom-of-four's estate. In return. the 34-year-old was instructed to pay her grandmother $1 million, as well as $400,000 in legal fees.
As the sole trustee of Lisa Marie's estate, the family's famous patriarch Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion fell into Riley's hands, leaving her to be left in charge of all decisions made at the Tennessee property going forward.
With rumored tensions brewing between Riley and Priscilla, 78, during the intense legal battle, many wondered if Elvis' ex-wife would be buried alongside the King of Rock 'n' Roll, her daughter and her late grandson, Benjamin Keough, when the time came.
"I don’t know why she wouldn’t be buried at Graceland," Riley explained during a cover story interview with Vanity Fair. "I don’t understand what the drama in the news was about. Yeah. If she wants to be, of course. Sharing Graceland with the world was her idea from the start."
- Riley Keough Looks Somber in First Sighting Since Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Cause of Death Was Revealed
- Riley Keough Honors Late Mother Lisa Marie and Brother Benjamin on Anniversary of His Tragic Death
- Truce: Priscilla Presley Shares Photo With Riley Keough After Vicious Fight for Lisa Marie's Trust Was Settled
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I always had positive and beautiful memories and association with Graceland. Now, a lot of my family’s buried there, so it’s a place of great sadness at this point in my life," Riley admitted while thinking of all the heartbreaking losses she was forced to face in her lifetime — most specifically within the last few years.
"When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives," the famous offspring detailed nearly eight months after Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest and devastatingly died back in January. "Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us. Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it’s complicated. We are a family, but there’s also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had."
"Things with Grandma will be happy," confirmed Riley — who welcomed her first child, daughter Tupelo (Elvis' Mississippi birthplace), with her husband, Ben Smith-Peterson, via surrogate in August 2022. "They’ve never not been happy. There was a bit of upheaval, but now everything’s going to be how it was."
"She’s a beautiful woman, and she was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland. It’s very important to her. He was the love of her life. Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy. That’s her whole life. So it’s a big responsibility she has tried to take on. None of that stuff has really ever been a part of our relationship prior. She’s just been my grandma," Riley concluded.