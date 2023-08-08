Riley Keough Reveals Whether Her Grandmother Priscilla Presley Will Be Buried at Graceland After Settlement Dispute

"I always had positive and beautiful memories and association with Graceland. Now, a lot of my family’s buried there, so it’s a place of great sadness at this point in my life," Riley admitted while thinking of all the heartbreaking losses she was forced to face in her lifetime — most specifically within the last few years.

"When my mom passed, there was a lot of chaos in every aspect of our lives," the famous offspring detailed nearly eight months after Lisa Marie suffered cardiac arrest and devastatingly died back in January. "Everything felt like the carpet had been ripped out and the floor had melted from under us. Everyone was in a bit of a panic to understand how we move forward, and it just took a minute to understand the details of the situation, because it’s complicated. We are a family, but there’s also a huge business side of our family. So I think that there was clarity that needed to be had."