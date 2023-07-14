Riley Keough Looks Somber in First Sighting Since Late Mom Lisa Marie Presley's Cause of Death Was Revealed
Lisa Marie Presley's daughter looked downcast in her first sighting since the late star's cause of death was revealed.
Riley Keough was spotted on Thursday, July 13, in L.A. checking out the Brentwood Country Mart for groceries. Wearing a white tank top and blue and white striped pants, the actress shielded her eyes from the sun — or the paparazzi — with yellow-framed shades.
The Daisy Jones & The Six actress, who recently nabbed an Emmy nomination, kept a straight face while carrying her belongings in a yellow tote bag, as seen in photos obtained by a news outlet.
Riley taking a step out for fresh air comes shortly after it was reported that same day that her famous mom died from suffering complications connected to the "sequelae of small bowel obstruction."
According to the toxicology report, oxycodone, Buprenorphine and traces of the antipsychotic drug Quetiapine were present in Lisa Marie's blood — though there was no drug paraphernalia found in the home when she was initially taken to the hospital earlier this year.
Lisa Marie's urine toxicology screening also came back negative, as OK! reported.
- Riley Keough Honors Late Mother Lisa Marie and Brother Benjamin on Anniversary of His Tragic Death
- Truce: Priscilla Presley Shares Photo With Riley Keough After Vicious Fight for Lisa Marie's Trust Was Settled
- Priscilla Presley Insists Elvis 'Would Be Proud' of Settlement With Riley Keough After Lisa Marie's 'Devastating' Passing
Though the use of opioids can lead to constipation, which can then result in more serious obstructions, according to the coroner's report, Lisa Marie's specific type of obstruction was a "strangulated small bowel" that was believed to be "caused by adhesions that developed" after undergoing bariatric surgery years prior.
The months that followed Lisa Marie's shocking January death consisted of a nasty legal battle between Riley and her grandmother Priscilla Presley over the troubled star's estate. As OK! reported, Priscilla learned that her formally estranged daughter amended her will back in 2016, replacing her and her former business manager, Barry Siegel, as co-trustees with Riley and her late son, Benjamin Keough — who died by suicide in 2020.
After challenging the amendment following her daughter's death, Priscilla and Riley reached a settlement in May, with it having been decided that the 34-year-old will become the sole trustee of her mom's estate. Riley's half-sisters, Harper and Finley, will be the sub-trusts, so Lisa Marie's three daughters will split 8/9 of the trust.
The remaining 1/9 will be granted to Lisa Marie's half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi, and Priscilla will serve as trustee of the sub-trust for her son, per the legal arrangement.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Daily Mail obtained photos of Riley out in L.A.