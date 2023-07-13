Riley Keough Honors Late Mother Lisa Marie and Brother Benjamin on Anniversary of His Tragic Death
Riley Keough honored her late mother, Lisa Marie Presley, and brother, Benjamin Keough, on the three-year anniversary of his death.
In the tribute to her close family members, the actress shared an old photo of her sibling as a kid as he wrapped his arms around Lisa Marie and crossed his eyes.
"Missing you both," she penned along with the image of the duo. As OK! previously reported, Benjamin sadly passed from suicide in 2020 and Lisa Marie died from cardiac arrest in January.
While Wednesday was likely a sad day for the redheaded beauty, she had some very exciting news which she shared on her social media.
"Feeling very blessed thank you," she penned along with a repost announcing her Emmy nomination for Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for her role as Daisy in Daisy Jones and the Six.
Additionally, she uploaded a post which displayed the show received a total of 9 Emmy nominations.
Along with grieving over her mother's death, the "Look at Us Now" singer dealt with a lengthy legal battle over Lisa Marie's trust with her grandmother, Priscilla Presley.
The legal drama between family members all began when Priscilla questioned the authenticity of a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's will, which excluded her mother and made Riley and Benjamin the only trustees.
However, in May, Priscilla and Riley reached a settlement over the musician's estate.
"Riley is content," the mother-of-one's lawyer told a news outlet at the time of their agreement.
Priscilla's legal mind stated that after the negotiations, "the family is happy, unified, together and is excited for the future."
A source also divulged some details regarding the settlement, saying, "They both made concessions."
"Riley never wanted to fight her grandmother and Priscilla didn't like the situation, either. They decided it's better to get along," they added.
"Word is, Priscilla will be getting millions from the trust," a second insider claimed. "Riley agreed to allow Priscilla a payout and a say in what happens in the trust. She believes Lisa Marie would've wanted her mom to be taken care of."