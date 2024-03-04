Rita Moreno Blasts All of the 'B------' in Hollywood Who Were 'Awful' to Her
Rita Moreno has encountered quite a few unpleasant people during her decades in Hollywood.
While making a Monday, March 4, appearance on The View, the entertainment icon, 92, revealed that for her role in the new film The Prank — in which she plays a mean professor falsely accused of murder — she took inspiration from certain experiences she's had throughout her career.
"I just thought, how am I going to play this terrible person?" she told the women at the Hot Topics table. "And I thought of all the women in my life — particularly in show business — who'd really been awful to me. All of these b------."
"I said to myself, I thought, I'm going to use all of the things that they did with me and my little Puerto Rican past, and that's what I do," Moreno continued. "Boy, was that fun."
Although the West Side Story alum did not want to name anyone specifically, panelist Ana Navarro jokingly shoved a cue card and a pen in front of her and told her to write down who she was referring to.
Moreno has been open about how hard it was to make a name for herself in Tinseltown. "I want women to know that all the awards in the world will never make up for the things I have experienced in my life. The be-all and end-all is respect and self-respect which took me a long time to earn," she explained in a 2021 interview.
The 80 for Brady star began her career in the MGM studio scene, where she quickly learned how devastating the business could be. "It wrenches my heart, mostly that I didn't know how to handle that kind of thing," she recalled.
"Well, it was very common. The casting couch — there were a million jokes about that," Moreno noted. "I was raped by my agent when I was... I was either 16 or 17. I was sitting on the couch next to him and he said, 'Such a pretty girl,' and he put his hand on my cheek. And mounted me. I struggled, but he did it all."
"I think some people would say I was tough. I think it's resilience because if I'm tough, there's a part of me then that's become hard. It's simply not in my nature," the Play It by Ear actress said of herself and what she's endured. "Resilient is what I am. I'm a real bouncer-backer."
