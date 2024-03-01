Cat Fight: The View's Ana Navarro Gets Into Heated Exchange With Co-Host Alyssa Farah Griffin for Talking Over Her
Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro got into it during the Friday, March 1, episode of The View while talking about border security.
"Can I mention one more thing?" Griffin said before Navarro could finish her point, leading her to stop the former White House staffer from saying anything.
"No," Navarro said. "Pull up the clip."
Navarro then turned to Griffin and said, "I didn't interrupt you" before the show showed the footage.
When the cameras were on the co-hosts, Griffin had her mouth open, reacting to the shocking moment. Sunny Hostin said, "OK," as the Griffin could seen looking down and laughing.
After witnessing the tense moment, one person took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote: "Ana hates Alyssa. Lol. #TheView," while another person added, "Ana speaks over and interrupts all the other women when she has something to say on The View, even Whoopi Goldberg, maybe they should start calling her out when she does."
Navarro and Griffin have previously clashed on the talk show.
In November 2023, the ladies discussed political mailers in Florida. Hostin claimed that Republicans allegedly pit "Black and brown people against each other," prompting Griffin to ask for examples of that happening.
"I can tell you. For example, I've gotten political ads in my house in Miami with a list of Latinas, saying, why did he appoint Kamala Harris, why didn't he appoint these Latinas? By the way, the list included me, who wasn't born here and can't be Vice President," Navarro replied.
Navarro then repeated the ads again, which made Griffin say something under her breath.
"You're not understanding," Navarro said, to which Griffin gave her an annoyed look on set. "I've gotten political ads from Republican candidates in Florida that are negative ads against Democrats. First I've gotten political ads that you don't get here..."
Griffin then cut off Navarro, explaining she thought they were talking about Donald Trump and said the tactic is "identity politics."
"Everything is identity politics in politics," Navarro replied.
Prior to that, the two got into into after Griffin appeared to roll her eyes when Navarro spoke about attending Beyoncé's Renaissance tour.
Navarro and Griffin also went at it about toxicity in the workplace.
"I can't really get a word in without you attacking me. So, I wouldn't say this is a totally different environment of women supporting each other," Griffin told Navarro at the time.
Navarro replied, "Oh, I haven't attacked you yet."