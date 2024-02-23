Sara Haines Angered 'The View' Producers After Sitting Front Row at 'The Wendy Williams Show' With Sunny Hostin
Amid Wendy Williams’ recently revealed battle with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, Sara Haines recalled a time when she attended a taping of The Wendy Williams Show.
Though Haines enjoyed the experience, she revealed that The View producers got angry with her for sitting front-row at the high-profile broadcast. Haines discussed the ordeal while on the Thursday, February 22, episode of the “Behind the Table” podcast, which is hosted by The View producer Brian Teta.
"I wanted to go see Wendy, Sunny [Hostin] and I," Haines told Teta, referencing the broadcast she and her The View co-host attended before The Wendy Williams Show was canceled in 2021. "We tried to get tickets through all of our hair and makeup people. Brian was like, 'You could ask for tickets, like, we could probably arrange with the show.' We got tickets, and they were going to put us in the front row."
Haines raved about Williams’ interview style and noted how she had "wanted to witness that" in person for a while.
"We were taking pictures from the front row, and you're like, 'You literally are on camera in the front row of another show,'" Haines recalled.
Teta then replied: "Yeah, I was not happy about it at the time, because I just thought, it was early in the time you worked here, and you and Sunny just going to hang out, just to be in the audience of another talk show. Guys, this is not what happens, you don't look in our audience and see Oprah [Winfrey] hanging out in the second row."
Though Haines seemed to understand Teta's position nowadays, she said that she and Hostin were not happy with his reaction at the time.
"We could not understand why," the 46-year-old said. "We were so mad at you, we were like, 'Why is he not celebrating this? We're so excited.'"
As OK! previously reported, after Williams’ shocking diagnosis was revealed on Thursday, many stories about the famous talk show host resurfaced.
On Live with Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos recalled when the 59-year-old accidentally exposed their marriage to the public.
"Our secret wedding, discovered by none other than Wendy Williams. True facts, I'm not kidding," the mom-of-three began.
"We'd eloped. It'd been a few months at that point, we'd been married for three months, nobody at [All My Children] knew we were even dating, much less married to each other. We're brushing our teeth and we've got Wendy Williams' radio show on. We're listening, and she's like, 'I've got celebrity dish,'" Ripa recalled.
"The celebrities, I guess they had a broad use of the term back then, was the fact that two soap stars from All My Children, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos ... eloped in Las Vegas. There was this eyewitness that worked in the Clark County courthouse that said we eloped, and the news broke, and we had to tell everybody we were married," she added.