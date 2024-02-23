Sara Haines Angered 'The View' Producers After Sitting Front Row at 'The Wendy Williams Show' With Sunny Hostin

Amid Wendy Williams’ recently revealed battle with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, Sara Haines recalled a time when she attended a taping of The Wendy Williams Show.

Though Haines enjoyed the experience, she revealed that The View producers got angry with her for sitting front-row at the high-profile broadcast. Haines discussed the ordeal while on the Thursday, February 22, episode of the “Behind the Table” podcast, which is hosted by The View producer Brian Teta.