Nikki Haley Claims She's Done 'More Than Whoopi Goldberg Will Ever Do' After Facing Backlash on 'The View'
Nikki Haley slammed Whoopi Goldberg after the The View moderator called her out on-air.
In a recent episode of the popular chat-fest, the Sister Act star asked, "Nikki, what have you done? What have you done, really? What can you point to?"
On a Fox News interview that aired on Tuesday, February 13, the former governor of South Carolina said she's done "quite a bit" throughout her political career.
"At the end of the day, I'm fighting for every American's vote," she continued. "This is a chance to get our party right. The party that leaves their 80-year-old candidate behind is the party that will win."
"Mark my words. It is hugely important that we get a new generational conservative leader in the White House that leaves the baggage and the negativity behind," she concluded.
As OK! previously reported, Haley has refused to back down on her fight for the presidency, regularly slamming both Donald Trump and President Joe Biden for their age and allegedly failing mental capacities.
"Both of these men put us trillions of dollars in debt that our kids are never going to forgive us for," she said on Tuesday, January 30. "And are we really going to say that our only choice is to have two guys in their 80s? We can do better than that."
She further claimed Trump would not be able to win the election if he's running against Biden.
"Look at Iowa. Look at New Hampshire. He doesn’t win independents," added. "No one can win a general election if you don’t have independents."
"He doesn’t win suburban women. He has lost some Republicans who don’t like his style. Not only that, 75% of Americans say they don’t want a rematch between Biden and Trump," Haley argued. "The majority of Americans disapprove of Trump and disapprove of Biden."
"I have faith in America," she clarified. "But Donald Trump lost in 2018. He lost in 2020. He lost in 2022. What makes you think a fourth try is going to make any difference?"
"I don’t want my kids to live like this," she continued. "And we need somebody who can put in a solid eight years and get us back on track. And that’s what I’m determined to do."