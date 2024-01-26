Meghan McCain Claims 'The View' Co-Host Ana Navarro Is 'a Surrogate for the Biden Campaign' After Heated Feud
Meghan McCain isn't done talking about her former co-hosts just yet. During an episode of her podcast, "Meghan McCain Has Entered the Chat," the political guru, 39, went after The View co-host Ana Navarro, who previously accused her of "influencer peddling." (Meghan's dad is the late senator John McCain.)
"I don't love talking about The View all the time," McCain said. "After the recent kerfuffle, which happened about a month ago, I'm still in the middle of trying to get an apology from being compared to Hunter Biden, which I take very seriously. I've never been accused of a crime in my life, I've never touched a drug in my life, I've never gone to rehab, I've never cheated on anyone, I've ever dated because when I was growing up, my parents said, 'Don't lie, steal, or cheat, and everything else is fair game.'"
McCain then made it clear she shouldn't be compared to Joe Biden's son, who is in hot water for his foreign business dealings and failing to pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes that he owed.
"I think it's chickens--- that people on the left can't come up with some kind of better talking point to cover for his s----- behavior and his criminal behavior than somehow rope me into this. I have nothing to do with any of this, but you want to act like his behavior is OK. We know it's not," she fumed. "I didn't realize when I signed up to be on The View that I'd be talked about years and years after, on the show, by people I used to work with."
"She's a surrogate for the Biden campaign. A literal surrogate," she claimed of Navarro.
Meghan then brought up Hunter again, claiming "it would be more comfortable for my ex-colleagues if I were a crackhead, an ex-crackhead, who was stealing money, than apparently just living my life and having a career."
As OK! previously reported, Navarro brought up Hunter's latest legal drama on the December 14, 2023, episode.
"Look, did Hunter Biden influence-peddle on his last name? Yes, he did. So did half of Washington. People sitting at this table did it!" she said without specifically naming Meghan.
Alyssa Farah Griffin replied, "Who at this table peddled on their last name?"
"I’m not talking about currently," Ana responded.
Meghan then figured out they were likely discussing her, prompting her to reply online.
"I don’t understand why my former colleagues @TheView @ABC bring me up and slander me on an almost weekly basis," she wrote. "It has been years — move on, I have."
"I have never been accused of a crime in my life and am a patriotic American," she continued. "I would never and have never ‘influenced peddled’ in my life, let alone with foreign adversaries," she added, referring to ongoing allegations against the Biden family. "Not all politicians' children are the same — and I am no Hunter Biden. All accusations are absurd, defamatory and slanderous. I will be consulting my lawyers regarding what was libeled against me on The View this morning."