Watch: Rita Ora Wears Nothing But A Towel While Dancing Around Her Bathroom

Mar. 9 2023, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

Rita Ora isn't afraid of showing a little skin!

The singer kicked off the morning of Thursday, March 9, by posting a sultry TikTok in which she twirled around her bathroom wearing just a towel and a full face of makeup.

"Im here for this serve," she captioned the clip, which was set to the tune of T.Kyle's "Keep On Serving Countess."

Fans went crazy for the video, with one commenting, "🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰love this."

"You are gorgeous 🤍," declared a second, while a third called her a "goddess."

Despite her tendency to show off her fit frame, the singer, 32, insisted her self-esteem isn't as high as most would assume.

"Am I body confident? No. Have I always felt that way, no," she shared in an interview with Women's Health. "I didn’t feel great about myself today in fact."

"I’ve never looked at myself as being the perfect size or having the perfect body. As females there’s always something we don’t like about our bodies. It’s a normal thing," the British beauty noted. "If I could do a parade down Oxford Street naked with all of my girls that aren’t typical models, I would. Because I want to see girls who aren’t a size zero in my underwear. I see them tagging me on the Internet and it feels great."

Ora said that struggling with body image is one of the reasons she "asked a plus sized model [Ashley Graham] to be a judge on [America's Next Top Model] with me. Because people need to see these norms on the TV and in the media."

"The more you stick together the more you create power. It’s so important for me. It breaks my heart to think that some people don’t leave the house because of how they look," she spilled.

Self-love has become harder than ever these days due to social media since everyone is constantly comparing themselves, but she's determined to use the platforms "in a positive way" to help herself and others feel good in their skin.

