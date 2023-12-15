Rivalry Brewing? Kanye West Labels Donald Trump a 'Zionist' During 10-Minute Antisemitic Rant in Las Vegas
Kanye West resumed his antisemitic behavior after largely taking a step back from the spotlight due to his previous anti-Jewish rants.
Early on the morning of Friday, December 15, the rapper, who is bipolar, went on a 10-minute rant in Las Vegas about Jesus Christ, Adolf Hitler and former pal Donald Trump.
While speaking to a crowd, the disgraced musician also dissed his former business partners, including Balenciaga creative director, Demna.
“It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world,” he falsely yelled to the audience.
“Who’s going to make the hospitals, though? He’s a Zionist, Trump,” the singer added, calling out the former president. “This is what I’ve been trying to tell you. Jesus Christ, Hitler, Ye, third party, sponsor that.”
Additionally, West told those gathered to “shut the f--- up” before claiming all the “rich f----” around him have enrolled their kids “in Zionist schools.”
“I don’t give a f---,” he screamed.
The 46-year-old continued by noting his daughter North West, 10, “ripped up the m------------ couches in the house” to be able to join her dad on his trip to Sin City.
Though North was not present for the rant, she was seen with Kanye on Thursday, December 14, at a listening party for his and Ty Dolla $ign’s forthcoming album, Vultures.
As OK! previously reported, though Kanye slammed the former commander in chief during his upsetting speech, the pair were formerly friends before the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian began spewing antisemitic rhetoric in 2022.
While sitting down with Piers Morgan for an episode of Uncensored in October 2022, Kanye claimed he was "talking to Trump a couple of days ago."
"You know, I had 277 million followers, and the next day I had nothing," Kanye recalled.
The star also dished on the backlash he received from supporting the Republican in the 2016 election.
Kanye claimed everyone in the entertainment industry told him his "life would be over" and that he was on the "wrong side of history" by supporting the embattled ex-prez.
"I've even had threats to my life for wearing the Trump hat," Kanye alleged.
He blasted Mark Zuckerberg during his chat with Piers as well.
"Mark Zuckerberg thinks he is the government," the father-of-four insisted. "These tech companies feel they’re more powerful than the U.S. government to the point of actually kicking the actual President of the United States off of an American social media platform. This is the world we live in."
TMZ reported on Kanye’s rant.