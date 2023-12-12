Kanye West and Bianca Censori Got Into a 'Huge Fight' After She 'Wore What She Wanted' to a Party: 'He Doesn't Like His Women to Be Themselves'

"Bianca loved being the center of attention when she returned home, and her friends thought that they got through to her," a source spilled to a news outlet. "But this attention has changed her. For a few weeks though, she seemed to be back to herself."

"When she returned to Kanye for the party in Dubai, she was more herself than she’s ever been with him, but this did not sit well with him," the source claimed. "She wore what she wanted and was seen talking to people, being flirty and having a good time."