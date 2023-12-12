Kanye West and Bianca Censori Got Into a 'Huge Fight' After She 'Wore What She Wanted' to a Party: 'He Doesn't Like His Women to Be Themselves'
Bianca Censori and Kanye West allegedly got into a "huge fight" after the architect started acting more like herself following a recent visit home.
"Bianca loved being the center of attention when she returned home, and her friends thought that they got through to her," a source spilled to a news outlet. "But this attention has changed her. For a few weeks though, she seemed to be back to herself."
"When she returned to Kanye for the party in Dubai, she was more herself than she’s ever been with him, but this did not sit well with him," the source claimed. "She wore what she wanted and was seen talking to people, being flirty and having a good time."
The source explained this sparked a major argument between the "Flashing Lights" artist and his wife because he allegedly "does not like his women to be themselves."
They said West wants his partners to be attractive, but only by wearing what "he wants them to wear," pointing out the next time they were seen publicly, she was nearly "naked" and carrying a plush animal.
"It is like a child holding onto their stuffed animal or their blanket. They do it because the feel secure with it. It helps to relieve anxiety. But when a grown woman is naked in public carrying a stuffed animal..." the source continued. "This scares those who know her."
"Instead of carrying a teddy bear, she should be holding onto her husband’s hand," the source said. "She is almost a puppet at this point in Kanye’s play."
This is far from the first time West has been accused of controlling his wife.
"Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speak and wear what he wants her to wear," a source alleged earlier this year. "She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."
However, an insider revealed Censori herself began realizing she'd "shut out those close to her" and was now beginning to "see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage."
