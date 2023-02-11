Rob Gronkowski Loves That Former Patriots Teammate Tom Brady Is 'Opening Up' & Getting Personal In Retirement
Rob Gronkowski is loving Tom Brady's post-NFL vibe.
The former football tight end expressed how fun it is to watch his old New England Patriots teammate broadening his horizons, as the star has been posting topless selfies now that he's officially retired from football.
"I love that he's opening up already in the retirement era," Gronkowski said of Brady in a recent interview. "It's great to see."
The New York native appeared to be referring to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers player's most recent thirst trap, where he showed off his toned bod. "He did a good job, his hand placement was a little iffy," Gronkowski said of the infamous snaps. "If he moved his hand it would've been a better picture. But you know, he has to keep people guessing. So that's understandable."
Despite having some notes for his good pal, the 33-year-old was blown away by Brady's new approach to social media in his single guy era. "I was like, 'Oh, Tom!' I was like, 'Wow!'" Gronkowski emphasized. "He's showing all his goods basically, that's a first."
As the former Super Bowl MVP prepares to start his new career as a Fox broadcaster, Gronk will be there to support his friend and give him guidance. "Just to prepare how you prepare for a game, you know?" the athlete said of how he would advise Brady.
"Put all your marbles in, study up big time until when it's time to shine, it's game day, you're ready to be in the booth and you're fully ready to go," he continued. "His knowledge is spectacular. It's through the roof and he just knows the game of football inside and out."
Gronkowski previously gave the father-of-three tips about his February 6 post, sharing in an interview the next day, "He's covering up a little bit. You're not supposed to be covering up! That's what's supposed to be showing. You gotta show the package, Tom. Everything looks good, beside his hand placement. When I saw that I was a little shocked."
E! News conducted the interview with Gronkowski.