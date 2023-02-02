Tom Brady's Return To The NFL Was 'Far From The Only Issue' In His & Gisele Bündchen's 'Toxic' Marriage: Sources
Tom Brady has officially retired from the NFL — again — but could his marriage with Gisele Bündchen have been saved if he had just stuck to his word the first time around?
Unfortunately, the legendary quarterback's career-driven attitude was "far from the only issue" in the former flames' relationship, a source revealed on Wednesday, February 1, hours after Brady announced he was stepping away from the sport "for good."
"Gisele likes to keep things positive," the insider explained to a news publication. "She finds negativity to be toxic and she wants no part of it. She wants Tom to thrive. It's beneficial for their kids."
Brady and Bündchen share son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10. The supermodel feels "very grateful" the divorced duo decided on Miami, Fla., as their "home base" to raise their broken family, as their top priority has been focused on their children ever since they announced their split in October 2022.
And while the 45-year-old athlete might be starting a new chapter with his retirement, Bündchen remains "extremely busy in her career and life," the source noted, adding that she is "optimistic about her future."
As the separated spouses navigate their family's new normal, the Victoria's Secret Angel, 42, is "sincerely happy" with whatever her ex-husband chooses to do going forward, another insider confirmed on Wednesday.
"Gisele moved on with her life quite a while ago and is happy about whatever Tom chooses to do with his life now," the insider continued, as they reiterated how the mom-of-two's priority will always be "the welfare and happiness of the children."
"Keeping a positive attitude about Tom and her career is part of what you do as a parent. They are sharing their kids and spreading the love between them so they grow up as normal kids with two caring parents," the source expressed of Bündchen and Brady, who also shares his 15-year-old son, Jack, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.
Although it appeared retirement was what she wanted all along throughout the couple's marriage, it seems to a little too late, and Bündchen simply remains unbothered by the news.
The blonde bombshell "is fine with his decisions" to end his career, but she "is not involved with them" and is only "interested in keeping life as happy and normal as possible for the kids," the insider concluded.
