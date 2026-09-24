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Rob Gronkowski Reveals the Qualities He Would Look for When Setting Up 'Eligible Bachelor' Tom Brady: 'It's About to Get Messy With My Answer'

Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski
Source: MEGA

Rob Gronkowski revealed the qualities Tom Brady needs in a partner.

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Sept. 24 2026, Updated 2:33 p.m. ET

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Rob Gronkowski is ready to be Tom Brady's wingman.

The former football star opened up about what qualities he would look for while setting up the "eligible bachelor" on the Thursday, September 24, episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle.

Sheinelle Jones and her guest co-host, Justin Sylvester, pressed Gronkowski about his longtime teammate's love life.

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'It's About to Get Messy'

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Tom Brady
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady divorced Gisele Bündchen in 2022.

"I have a lot of girlfriends that are like 'Hook me up with Tom Brady,'" Sylvester confessed. "What kind of girl do you think Tom Brady needs?"

The 37-year-old immediately tried to avoid the question, alluding to the fact that his true response may be a touch too juicy for live daytime television.

"I better get those Brawny paper towels out and clean up this mess because it's about to get messy with my answers," he joked, sending the studio into a fit of laughter.

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Rob Gronkowski
Source: MEGA

Rob Gronkowski said Tom Brady should date someone like his mother.

Jones tried to help Gronkowski out of the hole he was about to dig himself into, pointing out that he could simply say Brady was looking for someone "kind."

"Sweet, got a great soul," Gronkowski agreed. "Very positive energy."

The sports analyst, who had been raving about his mother earlier in the interview, noted that her character would be the perfect jumping-off point for his bestie.

"Someone like my mother. She's very sweet," he said.

"Not my mom but someone like my mom," he quickly added, laughing at his own joke.

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Tom Brady's Romantic History

Irina Shayk, Kim Kardashian, Alix Earle
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady was previously linked to Irina Shayk, Alix Earle and Kim Kardashian.

Brady split from his wife of more than a decade, Gisele Bündchen, in 2022 and has since been romantically linked to model Irina Shayk, Kim Kardashian and Alix Earle.

In January, however, the football star admitted he doesn't focus much on dating.

"I don't have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working and I love my kids," he told People. "I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I'm doing, so I'm working on some really cool projects and I'm involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things."

Rob Gronkowski, Camille Kostek
Source: MEGA

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have been together for 13 years.

Gronkowski, however, seems to be getting even more serious about settling down.

The athlete teased ring shopping for his partner of 13 years, Camille Kostek, after Jones and Sullivan "put him on the spot."

"It's a specialty place if it was happening," he said of potential diamond stores. "You can't put me on the spot like that."

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