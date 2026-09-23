Sheinelle Jones Shades Jamie Foxx, 58, After Learning His Pregnant Girlfriend Is Younger Than His 32-Year-Old Daughter: 'That's of Note'
Sept. 23 2026, Published 3:36 p.m. ET
Sheinelle Jones shaded Jamie Foxx.
The star gave her thoughts on Foxx's relationship status and upcoming baby on the Wednesday, September 23, episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle.
The 58-year-old actor has been dating Alyce Huckstep, 30, since 2022, and it was revealed in May that the couple is expecting their first child together.
Foxx has two other daughters with two different women, Corinne, 32, and Annelise, 18.
'No Judgement'
Jones, who was joined by guest co-host Justin Sylvester, was taken aback when she learned about the 27-year age gap between Foxx and Huckstep.
"That's almost late 20s, but that's okay," Jones said of the expectant mother's age. "No judgement, I love babies."
Viewers could tell Jones was doing some mental math as she processed the shocking age gap, or lack thereof, between Huckstep and Foxx's eldest daughter.
"I'm just asking because I'm a journalist," she pressed further. "How old is his daughter?"
As soon as Sylvester chimed in with the answer, Jones' smile dropped as she nodded her head and went to pick up her drink.
"I'm normally the shady friend," Sylvester joked at Jones' visibly shocked reaction. "So I am loving this."
"It's of note that his baby mama is younger than his daughter," she stated.
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However, she quickly changed her tune, expressing, "You know what, we love love around here and we love babies, so you know what? I'm here for it."
Sylvester pointed out that Foxx's 2023 stroke and near-death experience could have contributed to his decision to have another child so much later in life.
"When you go through something life changing like he did, you wake up and the 'Whys' in your life turn into 'Why nots,'" Sylvester noted. "He had that health scare, so I think Jamie is getting this second chance at life and is like, 'Why not?'"
Jamie Foxx's Health Scare
As OK! previously reported, Foxx opened up about the terrifying incident on the August 25 episode of Keke Palmer's "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer" podcast.
The Ray star revealed he suffered brain bleeding, which led to a stroke and nearly killed him. His daughter Corinne leapt into action during the health scare, which saved his life.
"When I talked to the doctor, I said, ‘Hey, listen. I hear everybody’s stories. I want to know from you what it was,’” he told Palmer. “He said, ‘Hey man, without her, you wouldn’t be here.’"