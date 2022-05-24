Revealed: The Reason Why Rob Kardashian Was Missing From Kravis Wedding, 'It Would Have Been Too Much For Him'

“He is still very much private and prefers low-key celebrations where there aren’t a lot of photographers,” the insider told Us Weekly. “He doesn’t like being in the spotlight. The whole affair would have been too much for him.”

“He loves his sister very much and is so happy for her and Travis,” the source added. “He will celebrate with her in L.A.”

While Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian were in Europe, Rob made sure to FaceTime with his family.