Rob Lowe Explains Why He Was 'Happy' When Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars
Sept. 25 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET
Rob Lowe had an unexpected reaction when Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.
The 62-year-old actor admitted he was actually "happy" when the shocking moment unfolded, because he hoped it would finally overshadow his own embarrassing Oscars history.
Rob Lowe Was 'Happy' About Will Smith's Oscar Slap
Lowe made the hilarious confession while appearing on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live" on Thursday, September 24.
"When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, I was the only person happy," Lowe joked.
The 9-1-1: Lone Star alum explained that he immediately thought, "Oh, good. So now that's the worst moment in Oscar history."
Rob Lowe Is Still Haunted by His 1989 Oscars Performance
Unfortunately for Lowe, Smith's headline-making incident didn't erase his own Academy Awards embarrassment.
"But it turns out not really," he admitted. "Turns out I still am dragged, dragged every year."
Lowe was referring to his infamous appearance at the 1989 Academy Awards, where he performed an elaborate opening number alongside an actress dressed as Snow White.
Rob Lowe Sang 'Proud Mary' With Snow White
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During the unusual performance, Lowe and Snow White sang a rewritten version of "Proud Mary."
The elaborate production has gone down in Oscars history for all the wrong reasons, with Lowe himself calling it "the worst opening ever."
Decades later, the actor can't believe people still haven't forgotten about it.
Rob Lowe Wants a 'Statute of Limitations'
Lowe joked that even other poorly received award shows somehow lead people back to his 1989 performance.
"This year even, I guess some people didn't love some of the Emmys and they were like, 'At least it wasn't Rob,'" he recalled.
"Guys, there should be a statute of limitations," Lowe quipped.
Rob Lowe Did Receive Some Famous Support
Not everyone hated Lowe's memorable Oscar performance.
The actor recalled Lucille Ball approaching him afterward and complimenting his singing ability.
He also said John Fogerty, who wrote "Proud Mary," watched the performance from home and actually enjoyed Lowe's rendition.
"He liked it," Lowe said. "He forgave me."