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Rob Lowe Explains Why He Was 'Happy' When Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

Image of Will Smith, Rob Lowe, Chris Rock
Source: MEGA

Rob Lowe admitted he was surprisingly 'happy' when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the 2022 Academy Awards.

Sept. 25 2026, Published 5:56 p.m. ET

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Rob Lowe had an unexpected reaction when Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

The 62-year-old actor admitted he was actually "happy" when the shocking moment unfolded, because he hoped it would finally overshadow his own embarrassing Oscars history.

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Rob Lowe Was 'Happy' About Will Smith's Oscar Slap

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Source: @GUARDIANNEWS/YOUTUBE

Rob Lowe joked that he hoped Will Smith's infamous Oscars slap would finally replace his own most embarrassing Academy Awards moment.

Lowe made the hilarious confession while appearing on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live" on Thursday, September 24.

"When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock, I was the only person happy," Lowe joked.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star alum explained that he immediately thought, "Oh, good. So now that's the worst moment in Oscar history."

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Rob Lowe Is Still Haunted by His 1989 Oscars Performance

Image of Rob Lowe performed a widely criticized musical number with Snow White while opening the 1989 Academy Awards.
Source: MEGA

Rob Lowe performed a widely criticized musical number with Snow White while opening the 1989 Academy Awards.

Unfortunately for Lowe, Smith's headline-making incident didn't erase his own Academy Awards embarrassment.

"But it turns out not really," he admitted. "Turns out I still am dragged, dragged every year."

Lowe was referring to his infamous appearance at the 1989 Academy Awards, where he performed an elaborate opening number alongside an actress dressed as Snow White.

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Rob Lowe Sang 'Proud Mary' With Snow White

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Image of The actor sang a rewritten rendition of 'Proud Mary' during the performance.
Source: MEGA

The actor sang a rewritten rendition of 'Proud Mary' during the performance.

During the unusual performance, Lowe and Snow White sang a rewritten version of "Proud Mary."

The elaborate production has gone down in Oscars history for all the wrong reasons, with Lowe himself calling it "the worst opening ever."

Decades later, the actor can't believe people still haven't forgotten about it.

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Rob Lowe Wants a 'Statute of Limitations'

Image of Rob Lowe joked there should be a 'statute of limitations' on people continuing to bring up his appearance.
Source: MEGA

Rob Lowe joked there should be a 'statute of limitations' on people continuing to bring up his appearance.

Lowe joked that even other poorly received award shows somehow lead people back to his 1989 performance.

"This year even, I guess some people didn't love some of the Emmys and they were like, 'At least it wasn't Rob,'" he recalled.

"Guys, there should be a statute of limitations," Lowe quipped.

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Rob Lowe Did Receive Some Famous Support

Image of Despite the backlash, Rob Lowe recalled receiving a compliment from Lucille Ball.
Source: MEGA

Despite the backlash, Rob Lowe recalled receiving a compliment from Lucille Ball.

Not everyone hated Lowe's memorable Oscar performance.

The actor recalled Lucille Ball approaching him afterward and complimenting his singing ability.

He also said John Fogerty, who wrote "Proud Mary," watched the performance from home and actually enjoyed Lowe's rendition.

"He liked it," Lowe said. "He forgave me."

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