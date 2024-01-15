Robert Downey Jr. Admits 'Jealous' Isn't a 'Deep Enough' Word to Describe How He Felt Toward Rob Lowe in High School

Downey Jr. recently made a guest appearance on The Outsiders star’s "Literally! With Rob Lowe" podcast, where the pair reflected on their experiences as students at the same high school in Santa Monica, Calif., more than four decades ago.

"I want to say I was jealous, but that's not deep enough," the Iron Man star admitted of his feelings toward Lowe at the time. "I want to say that I didn't understand how anyone could get where you were. Let alone, still have attendance in [school]. It just seemed like there was something so high functioning going on, that there was no point for me to even attempt to understand it."