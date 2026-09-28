Rob Lowe Reveals His Best Onscreen Kiss: 'I Was Very, Very Scared'
Sept. 28 2026, Updated 6:10 p.m. ET
Rob Lowe has kissed plenty of Hollywood's leading ladies throughout his decades-long career, but one actress left a lasting impression.
The 62-year-old actor was asked to name his greatest onscreen smooch during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and after promising he wouldn't "plead the fifth," chose Nastassja Kinski.
Rob Lowe Names Nastassja Kinski as His Best Onscreen Kiss
Lowe was reminded that he's "kissed some incredible women on camera" before being asked to choose his favorite.
When asked why the German actress stood out among his many costars, Lowe initially offered a hilariously straightforward response: "Look at her."
"At that moment in time, she was probably the most beautiful woman I have certainly ever kissed," Lowe admitted, adding that the experience was intimidating.
"I was very, very scared," he confessed.
Rob Lowe and Nastassja Kinski Starred Together in the '80s
Lowe and Kinski shared the screen in the 1984 film The Hotel New Hampshire, based on John Irving's novel of the same name.
The movie arrived early in Lowe's career, shortly after his breakout role in 1983's The Outsiders, which featured a stacked cast of rising stars including Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Emilio Estevez and Ralph Macchio.
Kinski was already an internationally recognized actress by the time she worked with Lowe. The German star had earned acclaim for her performance in the 1979 romantic drama Tess and went on to appear in Wim Wenders' Paris, Texas the same year The Hotel New Hampshire was released.
More than four decades later, Lowe's answer makes it clear his experience working with Kinski hasn't been forgotten.
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Rob Lowe Has Kissed Plenty of Famous Costars
Kinski faced some serious competition for Lowe's top spot.
Over the course of his lengthy career, the actor has shared the screen with a string of famous actresses, including Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Rashida Jones and Meg Tilly.
Lowe and Moore famously starred together in the 1986 romantic comedy-drama About Last Night..., while he worked with Sheedy in the 1985 Brat Pack classic St. Elmo's Fire.
Decades later, Lowe starred opposite Jones on the beloved NBC comedy Parks and Recreation.
Rob Lowe Has Been Married for More Than 30 Years
While Lowe has had countless onscreen romances, his real-life love story has lasted more than three decades.
The actor has been married to makeup artist Sheryl Berkoff since 1991.
The couple share two sons, Matthew Lowe and John Owen Lowe, with the latter following his famous father into acting.