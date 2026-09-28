Rob Lowe Reveals His Best Onscreen Kiss: 'I Was Very, Very Scared'

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Rob Lowe has kissed plenty of Hollywood's leading ladies throughout his decades-long career, but one actress left a lasting impression. The 62-year-old actor was asked to name his greatest onscreen smooch during a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, and after promising he wouldn't "plead the fifth," chose Nastassja Kinski.

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Rob Lowe Names Nastassja Kinski as His Best Onscreen Kiss

View this post on Instagram Source: @BRAVOWWHL/INSTAGRAM Rob Lowe chose Nastassja Kinski, admitting he considered her perhaps the most beautiful woman he'd ever kissed at the time.

Lowe was reminded that he's "kissed some incredible women on camera" before being asked to choose his favorite. When asked why the German actress stood out among his many costars, Lowe initially offered a hilariously straightforward response: "Look at her." "At that moment in time, she was probably the most beautiful woman I have certainly ever kissed," Lowe admitted, adding that the experience was intimidating. "I was very, very scared," he confessed.

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Rob Lowe and Nastassja Kinski Starred Together in the '80s

Source: MEGA The actor confessed he was 'very, very scared' while working opposite Nastassja Kinski early in his Hollywood career.

Lowe and Kinski shared the screen in the 1984 film The Hotel New Hampshire, based on John Irving's novel of the same name. The movie arrived early in Lowe's career, shortly after his breakout role in 1983's The Outsiders, which featured a stacked cast of rising stars including Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Matt Dillon, Emilio Estevez and Ralph Macchio. Kinski was already an internationally recognized actress by the time she worked with Lowe. The German star had earned acclaim for her performance in the 1979 romantic drama Tess and went on to appear in Wim Wenders' Paris, Texas the same year The Hotel New Hampshire was released. More than four decades later, Lowe's answer makes it clear his experience working with Kinski hasn't been forgotten.

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Rob Lowe Has Kissed Plenty of Famous Costars

Source: MEGA Rob Lowe has shared the screen with famous actresses including Demi Moore.

Kinski faced some serious competition for Lowe's top spot. Over the course of his lengthy career, the actor has shared the screen with a string of famous actresses, including Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy, Rashida Jones and Meg Tilly. Lowe and Moore famously starred together in the 1986 romantic comedy-drama About Last Night..., while he worked with Sheedy in the 1985 Brat Pack classic St. Elmo's Fire. Decades later, Lowe starred opposite Jones on the beloved NBC comedy Parks and Recreation.

Rob Lowe Has Been Married for More Than 30 Years

Source: MEGA Away from his onscreen romances, Rob Lowe has been married to wife Sheryl Berkoff since 1991.