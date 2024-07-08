Shirtless Rob Lowe, 60, Shows Off Impressive Physique While Celebrating July 4th on a Boat With His Sons: Photos

The patriarch revealed last year that it was "a dream come true, to be able to work with my son."

"To have him create something with [producer] Victor [Fresco].... And the way it's being received? That's the thing! It was fun to do, we love it, but you never know [how it's going to go over], and the reaction has been more than I ever could of hoped," the Parks and Recreation alum gushed.