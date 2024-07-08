Shirtless Rob Lowe, 60, Shows Off Impressive Physique While Celebrating July 4th on a Boat With His Sons: Photos
Festive family fun!
Rob Lowe spent Independence Day with his sons and some friends, with photographers capturing the shirtless actor cruising around on boat in Santa Barbara, Calif.
In the pictures, the ageless dad-of-two, went shirtless as he jumped into the water from the boat's ledge.
His and wife Sheryl Berkoff's two sons, Matthew Edward, 31, and John Owen, 29, were also seen, though the latter's rumored girlfriend, Lucy Hale, wasn't pictured.
Season 2 of Rob and John Owen's Netflix show, Unstable, debuts on Thursday, August 1.
"Early response to the second season of Unstable has been fantastic, and we are excited to share our official trailer with Variety," Rob wrote when the video was released this month. "As you will see, it contains some very good comedy and even better hair."
The patriarch revealed last year that it was "a dream come true, to be able to work with my son."
"To have him create something with [producer] Victor [Fresco].... And the way it's being received? That's the thing! It was fun to do, we love it, but you never know [how it's going to go over], and the reaction has been more than I ever could of hoped," the Parks and Recreation alum gushed.
When asked whether his son inherited his talents, Rob replied, "He's got good comic timing and hopefully he's picking up some other good things from me."
While speaking to a reporter, John Owen insisted that their sarcastic nature easily transferred to the screen.
"It’s not a bit, I swear to god it’s not a bit, and it’s really important to me that you know that. I see it at home and I think to myself, ‘OK, this has crossed a threshold. People think this is a bit.’ I’ve been doing this since social media wasn’t a thing," he spilled.
There's also endless pranking on set.
"I love a good joke, even if it’s at my expense," the West Wing star admitted. "When I was roasted on Comedy Central, it was a highlight and it was mean. I love a good give and take and he has a very good facility for it."
His son said that pulling pranks his way of showing "love and it’s how I keep him humble."
John Owen has also appeared on screen with the TV icon in The Grinder and in The Lowe Files, the latter of which was a docuseries-type show that looked at unsolved mysteries.