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Rob Lowe’s Son Almost Canceled His Star-Studded Wedding After Cousin Fiona's Devastating Death — But Uncle Chad Said 'Absolutely Not': Source

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Source: @MATTLOWE/INSTAGRAM

Rob Lowe's son, Matthew, married Emily Markus on October 10 — two weeks after his cousin Fiona passed away.

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Oct. 14 2026, Published 12:16 p.m. ET

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Rob Lowe's son, Matthew, almost canceled his wedding to wife Emily Markus as the date fell close to the tragic death of his 13 year old cousin, Fiona.

However, Fiona's father, Chad, urged Matthew, 33, not to pull the plug on the star-studded nuptials that took place on October 10 in Santa Barbara, Calif.

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Chad Lowe Urged His Nephew Not to Call Off the Nuptials

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image of rob and Matthew Lowe
Source: @MATTLOWE/INSTAGRAM

Matthew Lowe's wedding had many celebrity guests in attendance.

A source shared with Rob Shuter for his Naught Buy Nice Substack page recently that the Pretty Little Liars alum, 58, "refused to let the tragedy overshadow an important family milestone."

“Matthew couldn’t imagine throwing a glamorous Hollywood wedding while his uncle was burying his daughter,” an insider close to the Lowe family said.

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Fiona Lowe Passed Away on September 29 by Suicide

image of chad Lowe
Source: MEGA

Fiona Lowe died at the age of 13 last month.

“He was prepared to postpone everything. It just didn’t feel right," they continued.

Fiona passed away September 29 in a hospital, with her cause of death determined to be suicide.

“Chad told Matthew absolutely not,” the source continued. “He had already lost his daughter. He wasn’t going to let his nephew lose his wedding day, too. He wanted the family to have something to celebrate.”

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Matthew Lowe's Wedding Was Full of Celebrity Guests

image of rob and Matthew Lowe
Source: MEGA

'Matthew couldn’t imagine throwing a glamorous Hollywood wedding while his uncle was burying his daughter,' an insider said.

Gwyneth Paltrow officiated the intimate ceremony, with other A-List guests such as Cameron Diaz, Brad Falchuk, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Adam Levine, Katy Perry, Zoe Saldaña and Maria Shriver also in attendance.

The wedding event was the first public appearance for Chad, who attended with wife Kim Painter and daughters Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

Rob, 62, and his wife Sheryl Berkoff, as well as their other son, John Owen, 30, sat in the front row during the marital cerebration.

The bash was an emotional but beautiful affair, with the source adding: "there were smiles, hugs and tears."

Chad Lowe Called His Daughter Fiona 'the Light of Our Lives'

image of chad Lowe
Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM

Chad Lowe and his family attended Matthew's nuptials earlier this month.

“Everyone knew who was missing. Chad was incredibly brave just showing up," the insider continued. "Chad wanted Matthew’s life to move forward. Even though his own world has stopped."

The Life Goes On actor announced the devastating news last month, calling Fiona "the light of our lives."

“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” Chad continued in a statement, adding his daughter was “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

“Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this," they said.

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