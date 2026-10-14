Rob Lowe’s Son Almost Canceled His Star-Studded Wedding After Cousin Fiona's Devastating Death — But Uncle Chad Said 'Absolutely Not': Source

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Rob Lowe's son, Matthew, almost canceled his wedding to wife Emily Markus as the date fell close to the tragic death of his 13 year old cousin, Fiona. However, Fiona's father, Chad, urged Matthew, 33, not to pull the plug on the star-studded nuptials that took place on October 10 in Santa Barbara, Calif.

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Chad Lowe Urged His Nephew Not to Call Off the Nuptials

Source: @MATTLOWE/INSTAGRAM Matthew Lowe's wedding had many celebrity guests in attendance.

A source shared with Rob Shuter for his Naught Buy Nice Substack page recently that the Pretty Little Liars alum, 58, "refused to let the tragedy overshadow an important family milestone." “Matthew couldn’t imagine throwing a glamorous Hollywood wedding while his uncle was burying his daughter,” an insider close to the Lowe family said.

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Fiona Lowe Passed Away on September 29 by Suicide

Source: MEGA Fiona Lowe died at the age of 13 last month.

“He was prepared to postpone everything. It just didn’t feel right," they continued. Fiona passed away September 29 in a hospital, with her cause of death determined to be suicide. “Chad told Matthew absolutely not,” the source continued. “He had already lost his daughter. He wasn’t going to let his nephew lose his wedding day, too. He wanted the family to have something to celebrate.”

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Matthew Lowe's Wedding Was Full of Celebrity Guests

Source: MEGA 'Matthew couldn’t imagine throwing a glamorous Hollywood wedding while his uncle was burying his daughter,' an insider said.

Chad Lowe Called His Daughter Fiona 'the Light of Our Lives'

Source: @ICHADLOWE/INSTAGRAM Chad Lowe and his family attended Matthew's nuptials earlier this month.