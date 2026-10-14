Rob Lowe’s Son Almost Canceled His Star-Studded Wedding After Cousin Fiona's Devastating Death — But Uncle Chad Said 'Absolutely Not': Source
Oct. 14 2026, Published 12:16 p.m. ET
Rob Lowe's son, Matthew, almost canceled his wedding to wife Emily Markus as the date fell close to the tragic death of his 13 year old cousin, Fiona.
However, Fiona's father, Chad, urged Matthew, 33, not to pull the plug on the star-studded nuptials that took place on October 10 in Santa Barbara, Calif.
Chad Lowe Urged His Nephew Not to Call Off the Nuptials
A source shared with Rob Shuter for his Naught Buy Nice Substack page recently that the Pretty Little Liars alum, 58, "refused to let the tragedy overshadow an important family milestone."
“Matthew couldn’t imagine throwing a glamorous Hollywood wedding while his uncle was burying his daughter,” an insider close to the Lowe family said.
Fiona Lowe Passed Away on September 29 by Suicide
“He was prepared to postpone everything. It just didn’t feel right," they continued.
Fiona passed away September 29 in a hospital, with her cause of death determined to be suicide.
“Chad told Matthew absolutely not,” the source continued. “He had already lost his daughter. He wasn’t going to let his nephew lose his wedding day, too. He wanted the family to have something to celebrate.”
- Chad Lowe and His Family Break Cover After Daughter's Death to Celebrate Nephew Matthew's Wedding
- Chad Lowe 'Wanted to Be Around' His Family at Nephew's Wedding After Daughter's Death, Says Insider: 'An Extremely Difficult Time'
- Chad Lowe’s Father Chuck Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Granddaughter Fiona After Her Sudden Death at 13
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Matthew Lowe's Wedding Was Full of Celebrity Guests
Gwyneth Paltrow officiated the intimate ceremony, with other A-List guests such as Cameron Diaz, Brad Falchuk, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Adam Levine, Katy Perry, Zoe Saldaña and Maria Shriver also in attendance.
The wedding event was the first public appearance for Chad, who attended with wife Kim Painter and daughters Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.
Rob, 62, and his wife Sheryl Berkoff, as well as their other son, John Owen, 30, sat in the front row during the marital cerebration.
The bash was an emotional but beautiful affair, with the source adding: "there were smiles, hugs and tears."
Chad Lowe Called His Daughter Fiona 'the Light of Our Lives'
“Everyone knew who was missing. Chad was incredibly brave just showing up," the insider continued. "Chad wanted Matthew’s life to move forward. Even though his own world has stopped."
The Life Goes On actor announced the devastating news last month, calling Fiona "the light of our lives."
“We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” Chad continued in a statement, adding his daughter was “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”
“Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this," they said.