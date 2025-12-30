Rob and Michele's Kids Romy and Jake Seen on Beach Walk in First Photos Since Parents' Grisly Murders

Article continues below advertisement

Romy and Jake Reiner are taking small steps forward following the devastating loss of their parents.

Newly released photos gathered by an outlet showed Rob and Michele Reiner’s children spending time together during a quiet beach walk in Malibu, Calif., on December 29 — just weeks after their parents were brutally murdered, allegedly by their brother, Nick Reiner.

Romy and Jake Reiner were spotted walking on a Malibu beach.

In the images, the siblings were seen walking side by side along the shoreline near a beach house where they’ve reportedly been staying. The moment appeared calm and subdued, with the pair moving at an easy pace as waves rolled in behind them.

Romy kept her look casual, wearing a dark sweater, loose-fitting blue jeans and a baseball cap pulled low. She appeared makeup-free and held what looked like a dog leash as she walked.

The photos mark their first public outing since Rob and Michele Reiner's deaths.

Jake was dressed just as simply in a light-colored T-shirt, dark shorts, sunglasses and a baseball cap. With his hands tucked into his pockets, he stayed close to his sister, the two focused quietly on their walk.

They were joined by Jake’s girlfriend, Maria Gilfillan, along with another woman.

As OK! previously reported, Romy made her first public appearance since the tragic deaths of her parents during a somber birthday gathering near the beach. The 28-year-old influencer was photographed outside a beach house on Saturday, December 27, surrounded by close friends and family.

Sources said Romy and Jake are still in shock over the tragedy.

Her boyfriend, Alex Silberberg, was also present and was seen walking a dog along the shoreline during the gathering.

According to a source, the Reiner siblings are still struggling to come to terms with what happened. "[Romy] and Jake are numb right now," the insider shared.

The same source claimed Romy had long been fearful of her brother Nick before the shocking deaths of their parents. "It feels like Romy has been scared of Nick since she was a child," the source alleged.

"Even before his drug addiction, his outbursts were frightening because they seemed to come out of nowhere," the insider continued. "She tried to stay out of his way as much as she could, but it wasn’t easy." The source also said Romy "didn’t even like the idea of him living across the street from her."

Nick had reportedly been staying in Rob and Michele’s guest house, which he previously bragged about damaging. "But she knew they moved him in so they could keep a close eye on him and give him a roof over his head," the insider added. "There were plenty of times when Romy would be upset with Nick, and naturally that made her much closer to Jake."

The former screenwriter was arrested on December 14, just hours after his parents were found dead at their Los Angeles mansion. Romy is reportedly the one who discovered the bodies of her parents.

Their brother Nick Reiner has been charged in the case.

In a statement released on December 16, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said, "If convicted as charged, Reiner faces death or life in state prison without the possibility of parole."

Nick appeared in court on December 17 wearing shackles and a suicide prevention smock. He waived his right to enter a plea in the case involving the killings of his parents.