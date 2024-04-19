Robert Pattinson 'Wants to Make It Official' With Suki Waterhouse After Pair Welcomed First Child: 'They Love Being Parents'
Robert Pattinson is certain he wants to spend his forever with Suki Waterhouse!
One month after the singer gave birth to their first child, an insider claimed the Twilight lead is ready to walk down the aisle with the mother of his child.
"The idea of marriage was a little scary to him. But now that they are a family-of-three, he wants to make it official," the source spilled to a magazine.
Though it hasn't been confirmed, Waterhouse has been seen wearing a ring, with multiple sources claimed the duo are indeed engaged. That narrative aligns with the insider's gossip, who claimed the couple has discussed wedding ideas over the past several months.
"They are hoping for a summer celebration. Most likely it’ll be in England," the insider shared. "The idea of a wedding in the country, flowers everywhere, is appealing."
The source noted the actor, 37, and the model, 32, will also throw a party in L.A. for those who can't make it overseas.
"In the meantime, though, they’re just so overcome with happiness," gushed the insider. "They love being parents."
Though the stars are relatively private, Waterhouse gave fans a glimpse at their little one via an April 4 Instagram post. "Welcome to the world angel ❤️," she captioned a sweet shot holding the bundle of joy but concealing the baby's face.
At the mom-of-one's Coachella performance on Friday, April 12, she revealed she had a daughter.
"I don't know if some of you know, but I had some big life changes happen recently, some pretty big events have been going down," the British beauty shared. "I love amazing ladies, and I've been very lucky to have my own little amazing lady and meet the love of my life."
Before Waterhouse met The Batman star, she was celibate for six months and swore off dating.
“It’s just something about taking away the chaos of receiving attention, having to deal with it and texting people and getting those lurches of excitement," she shared in a 2023 interview of her decision. "It turned out to be great. I got very clear and got very comfortable with being by myself — then I ended up meeting my boyfriend."
“Maybe for me, it was about actually feeling ready in a way that I haven’t before, that I actually had something to give,” the Daisy Jones & the Six alum continued. “I’ve sat with myself — have been in a couple of different kinds of relationships. I actually have something to share now. I have, like, a life that I’m proud of that I want to share with someone and I’m stable and I have my s--- together.”
