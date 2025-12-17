Rob Reiner's 'Grieving' Assistant Praised for 'Desperately' Offering Help While in 'Shock' Moments After Discovery of Boss' Dead Body
Dec. 17 2025, Published 12:40 p.m. ET
Rob Reiner’s assistant Rocco was seen rushing to the crime scene at the filmmaker’s Los Angeles mansion, “desperately” offering to help after learning Rob and his wife, Michele Reiner, had been found dead.
In the footage shared by a news outlet, the employee was seen approaching the yellow tape outside the Reiners’ Brentwood, Calif., home on Monday, December 15, as a reporter asked him how he found out about the murders.
Rob Reiner's Assistant Was Spotted on the Scene
“Like everybody else,” Rocco replied as he turned around and addressed police officers.
“I don’t know if I can be of assistance or help with anything with the house, access to anything,” he asked before authorities declined his request. “Is it possible just at least let Romy and Jake know that I’m here in case they need anything? My name is Rocco. If you can just let them know that I am around.”
Social Users Shared Their Reactions
The clip circulated online, with many viewers commenting on the tragic moment.
“This poor man is surely in shock, he wants so desperately to be helpful, and honestly he probably knows more about his house, business, or any pets than anyone else,” one observer wrote.
Another user added, “Dude is grieving the loss of his boss and still wants to be of service to the family. This guy obviously really cared about Rob and the family.”
“Man that assistant has a heart of gold. Boss is gone and he still wants to help and be there for the kids,” a third added.
- Rob Reiner's Daughter Romy Didn't Realize Her Mom Michele Was Also Dead After Finding Dad's Slain Body in L.A. Home
- Who Is Nick Reiner? Meet Rob and Michele's Drug Addict Son Who Allegedly Killed His Parents
- Rob Reiner and His Wife Michele's Throats Slit by Family Member During Intense Argument at L.A. Home
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Rob and Michele Reiner's Bodies Were Found Slain
Rob and Michele's bodies were discovered with a fatal wound to the throat on December 14 at around 3:30 p.m. local time by their daughter, Romy. The couple’s son, Nick, was arrested in connection with the murder hours later after being traced roughly 20 miles away from his parents’ home near downtown Los Angeles at a hotel.
Hotel staff reportedly described him as “tweaked out,” and his room’s shower was allegedly discovered “full of blood.” After being questioned by police, Nick was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder.
Nick Reiner Was Arrested in Connection to the Murders
Although earlier reports claimed Romy named her brother as a “dangerous” suspect, a family source later told the New York Times that she did not suggest that.
Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced on Tuesday, December 16, that Nick faces two counts of first-degree murder in the brutal slayings of his parents, which each carry a maximum sentence of life without parole or the death penalty.