Rob Reiner's 'Grieving' Assistant Praised for 'Desperately' Offering Help While in 'Shock' Moments After Discovery of Boss' Dead Body

Photo of Rob Reiner's LA home
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner’s assistant Rocco was praised by social media after being seen 'desperately' offering help at the crime scene after learning of his boss' murder.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 17 2025, Published 12:40 p.m. ET

Add OK! on Google
Rob Reiner’s assistant Rocco was seen rushing to the crime scene at the filmmaker’s Los Angeles mansion, “desperately” offering to help after learning Rob and his wife, Michele Reiner, had been found dead.

In the footage shared by a news outlet, the employee was seen approaching the yellow tape outside the Reiners’ Brentwood, Calif., home on Monday, December 15, as a reporter asked him how he found out about the murders.

Rob Reiner's Assistant Was Spotted on the Scene

Photo of Rob Reiner's assistant Rocco was 'desperately' offering help at the crime scene.
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner's assistant Rocco was 'desperately' offering help at the crime scene.

“Like everybody else,” Rocco replied as he turned around and addressed police officers.

“I don’t know if I can be of assistance or help with anything with the house, access to anything,” he asked before authorities declined his request. “Is it possible just at least let Romy and Jake know that I’m here in case they need anything? My name is Rocco. If you can just let them know that I am around.”

Source: Page Six/TikTok

Rob Reiner's assistant was seen in new footage at the crime scene.

Social Users Shared Their Reactions

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner's bodies were discovered by their daughter, Romy.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner's bodies were discovered by their daughter, Romy.

The clip circulated online, with many viewers commenting on the tragic moment.

“This poor man is surely in shock, he wants so desperately to be helpful, and honestly he probably knows more about his house, business, or any pets than anyone else,” one observer wrote.

Another user added, “Dude is grieving the loss of his boss and still wants to be of service to the family. This guy obviously really cared about Rob and the family.”

“Man that assistant has a heart of gold. Boss is gone and he still wants to help and be there for the kids,” a third added.

Rob and Michele Reiner's Bodies Were Found Slain

Photo of The couple's son Nick was arrested in connection to the murder.
Source: MEGA

The couple's son Nick was arrested in connection to the murder.

Rob and Michele's bodies were discovered with a fatal wound to the throat on December 14 at around 3:30 p.m. local time by their daughter, Romy. The couple’s son, Nick, was arrested in connection with the murder hours later after being traced roughly 20 miles away from his parents’ home near downtown Los Angeles at a hotel.

Hotel staff reportedly described him as “tweaked out,” and his room’s shower was allegedly discovered “full of blood.” After being questioned by police, Nick was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder.

Nick Reiner Was Arrested in Connection to the Murders

Photo of Nick Reiner faces two counts of first-degree murder in the brutal slayings of his parents.
Source: JAKE REINER/FACEBOOK

Nick Reiner faces two counts of first-degree murder in the brutal slayings of his parents.

Although earlier reports claimed Romy named her brother as a “dangerous” suspect, a family source later told the New York Times that she did not suggest that.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman announced on Tuesday, December 16, that Nick faces two counts of first-degree murder in the brutal slayings of his parents, which each carry a maximum sentence of life without parole or the death penalty.

