Rob Reiner's Sister-in-Law Martine Singer Speaks Out 9 Months After Double Murder: 'Our Lives Are Changed Forever'

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Rob Reiner's sister-in-law, Martine Singer, has spoken publicly for the first time about the devastating aftermath of the murders of her sister, Michele Singer Reiner, and the Hollywood filmmaker. Martine opened up about the lasting impact of the tragedy and how she has supported the couple's children, Jake and Romy Reiner.

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Martine Singer Breaks Her Silence

Source: MEGA Martine Singer said her family's lives are 'changed forever.'

Martine spoke with Extra about life since Michele and Rob were found stabbed to death inside their Brentwood, Calif., home on December 14, 2025. "Our lives are changed forever," she said. "I suppose you heal from a wound, but the scar is there. It's a really hard thing to describe because it never goes away."

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Martine Singer Is Supporting Jake and Romy Reiner

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele's son, Nick Reiner, was arrested in connection to their deaths.

Martine said she has remained close to Jake and Romy as they navigate life without their parents. "Everybody in the family is healing in his or her own way. I'll never be my sister, and I can never be what's missing in their lives, but I consider them my kids. There's no daylight between us," she expressed. The couple's other son, Nick Reiner, was arrested after Rob and Michele's deaths and charged in connection with the killings. He has pleaded not guilty. In August, a grand jury indictment added allegations that Nick, 33, committed the murders by lying in wait and personally used a knife.

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Martine Singer Remembers the Reiner's Love Story

Source: MEGA Martine Singer said Rob and Michele Reiner were 'absolutely incredible together.'

Martine also reflected on her sister and Rob's relationship. "They were absolutely incredible together. They met and didn't take long before they were together forever," she shared. The grieving sister also remembered the couple as "the most caring, generous, brilliant people," adding that "they did a lot to try to heal the world" before their sudden deaths. Rob and Michele were married for 36 years.

Nick Reiner Fights for Access to His Inheritance

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner is fighting to access money from his family trust while he awaits trial for allegedly killing his parents.