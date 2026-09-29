Rob Reiner's Sister-in-Law Martine Singer Speaks Out 9 Months After Double Murder: 'Our Lives Are Changed Forever'
Sept. 29 2026, Updated 11:50 a.m. ET
Rob Reiner's sister-in-law, Martine Singer, has spoken publicly for the first time about the devastating aftermath of the murders of her sister, Michele Singer Reiner, and the Hollywood filmmaker.
Martine opened up about the lasting impact of the tragedy and how she has supported the couple's children, Jake and Romy Reiner.
Martine Singer Breaks Her Silence
Martine spoke with Extra about life since Michele and Rob were found stabbed to death inside their Brentwood, Calif., home on December 14, 2025.
"Our lives are changed forever," she said. "I suppose you heal from a wound, but the scar is there. It's a really hard thing to describe because it never goes away."
Martine Singer Is Supporting Jake and Romy Reiner
Martine said she has remained close to Jake and Romy as they navigate life without their parents.
"Everybody in the family is healing in his or her own way. I'll never be my sister, and I can never be what's missing in their lives, but I consider them my kids. There's no daylight between us," she expressed.
The couple's other son, Nick Reiner, was arrested after Rob and Michele's deaths and charged in connection with the killings. He has pleaded not guilty.
In August, a grand jury indictment added allegations that Nick, 33, committed the murders by lying in wait and personally used a knife.
- Michele Reiner’s Sisters Are Supporting Late Couple's Kids Amid Their 'Unimaginable' Grief: 'Everyone Just Wants to Help'
- Rob Reiner's Daughter Romy Didn't Realize Her Mom Michele Was Also Dead After Finding Dad's Slain Body in L.A. Home
- Hollywood Family Heartbreak: Inside Rob and Michele Reiner's Tragic Deaths as Son Nick Awaits Double Murder Trial
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Martine Singer Remembers the Reiner's Love Story
Martine also reflected on her sister and Rob's relationship.
"They were absolutely incredible together. They met and didn't take long before they were together forever," she shared.
The grieving sister also remembered the couple as "the most caring, generous, brilliant people," adding that "they did a lot to try to heal the world" before their sudden deaths.
Rob and Michele were married for 36 years.
Nick Reiner Fights for Access to His Inheritance
Nick is also fighting to access money in his family trust as he awaits trial for the alleged murders of his parents.
In court filings, his attorneys argued that California's Slayer Statute should not prevent him from receiving money inherited from his grandfather, actor Carl Reiner, because Nick "is not accused of causing his death" in 2020.
His lawyers claimed that at least $325,000 from Carl's estate was transferred into Nick's trust in December 2024.
They also argued that Nick became entitled to at least $558,000 when he turned 30 in September 2023, over two years before his parents' murders.