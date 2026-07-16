Rob Reiner's Sister Has 'Remained in' Accused Murderer Nick's 'Corner' as He ‘Deteriorates’ Behind Bars: Source

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Rob Reiner's sister Annie Reiner is reportedly continuing to support her nephew Nick Reiner as he remains behind bars while awaiting trial for the alleged murders of his parents. A source recently claimed Annie has stayed by Nick's side throughout the ongoing court hearings surrounding the deaths of the filmmaker and his wife, Michele Reiner.

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Source: MEGA Annie Reiner has reportedly continued supporting her nephew Nick Reiner throughout the legal proceedings.

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“Annie has been supportive of Nick throughout the legal proceedings,” the insider told an outlet. “Despite the circumstances surrounding the case, she has remained in his corner and her presence has meant a great deal to him.”

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Nick Faces Murder Charges

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner pleaded not guilty after being charged with the December 2025 murders of his parents.

As OK! previously reported, Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were fatally stabbed inside their home near Los Angeles on December 14, 2025. Their middle child, Nick, was arrested that same day on suspicion of first-degree murder. Nick pleaded not guilty in February and is currently being held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. Neither of his siblings attended his plea hearing. The 33-year-old has reportedly battled addiction for years and spent time in and out of rehabilitation programs. He was also recently diagnosed with schizophrenia. Nick is expected back in court in September. If convicted, he could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or potentially the death penalty.

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Family Speaks Out Following the Tragedy

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner has a history of addiction and was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia before the case moved forward.

Following the devastating deaths of their parents and their brother's arrest, Nick's siblings, Jake and Romy Reiner, released a heartfelt statement in December 2025. “Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” they said. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.” “We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,” the siblings continued. “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”

Concerns Grow Over Nick's Mental Health

Source: MEGA A source claimed Nick Reiner's mental health has significantly ‘deteriorated’ during his time in solitary confinement.