Michele Reiner’s Sisters Are Supporting Late Couple's Kids Amid Their 'Unimaginable' Grief: 'Everyone Just Wants to Help'

photo of the reiner family
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Rob and Michele Reiner were brutally killed at their Los Angeles mansion just over a week ago.

Dec. 22 2025, Published 5:35 p.m. ET

Rob Reiner's sisters-in-law are providing comfort to his kids after the director and his wife, Michele Reiner, were tragically murdered.

Michele's sisters, Suzanne and Martine — whom she was reportedly "very close" with — have "circled around" the duo's children after the couple was fatally stabbed on Sunday, December 14.

image of Rob and Michele Reiner had three children togther.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Rob and Michele Reiner had three children together.

The beloved Hollywood director and his wife shared three children: Jake, 34, Nick, 32, and Romy, 28. Nick has been charged with the horrific killings and remains in custody.

The Hollywood director also had another daughter, Tracy, 61, from his marriage to late actress Penny Marshall.

"Tracy, Jake and Romy are dealing with such an unimaginable loss right now, and there is so much for them to navigate amidst their grief," a source told an outlet. "Michele’s sisters have stepped in and been a huge support for the children."

'The Community Has Really Come Together for the Family'

image of 'Everyone just wants to help in any way they can,' an insider said.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

'Everyone just wants to help in any way they can,' an insider said.

The same insider added that not only have the kids' aunts been offering support, but family friends are showing up, too.

"The community has really come together for the family as well, because Rob and Michele had such a huge network of close friends," they said.

"Everyone just wants to help in any way that they can," the source continued. "Rob and Michele did so much for so many people, oftentimes things people don’t even know about. They were incredible people."

Romy and Jake Reiner Lost Their 'Best Friends'

image of Romy and Jake Reiner are said to be 'numb' after the murders.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Romy and Jake Reiner are said to be 'numb' after the murders.

As OK! previously reported, Romy and Jake have been "numb" and leaning on each other in the wake of their parents' horrifying slayings.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day," they wrote in a statement released on Wednesday, December 17. "The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience."

The siblings noted, "They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends."

Nick Reiner Allegedly Murdered His Parents

image of Nick Reiner allegedly murdered his parents.
Source: @jakereiner/instagram; mega

Nick Reiner allegedly murdered his parents.

Nick has been charged with his parents' brutal killings.

The troubled drug addict was arrested just hours after his mom and dad were found deceased at the family's Brentwood, Calif., mansion. The When Harry Met Sally director and Michele were reportedly discovered with their throats slit.

The late couple's official cause of death was listed as "multiple sharp force injuries," according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner.

Nick Reiner May Plead Insanity

image Nick Reiner reportedly has schizophrenia.
Source: mega

Nick Reiner reportedly has schizophrenia.

Nick made his first court appearance on Wednesday, December 17, arriving in shackles and a suicide prevent smock.

The former screenwriter waived his right to enter a plea on the charge of killing his parents.

Per BBC News, his next hearing is set to take place on January 7, 2026.

Reports suggested he may plead insanity due to a schizophrenia diagnosis, which he received prior to his parents' deaths.

