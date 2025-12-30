or
Heartbreaking Birthday: Romy Reiner Spotted for the First Time After Parents’ Tragic Deaths

Romy Reiner was spotted celebrating a somber beach birthday following the murders of her parents.

Dec. 30 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Romy Reiner made her first public appearance since the tragic deaths of her parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, during a somber birthday gathering near the beach.

The 28-year-old influencer was photographed outside a beach house while surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, December 27.

Romy Reiner was seen in public for the first time since her parents’ tragic deaths.

Dressed in a cozy sweater and pants, Romy seemed reflective during the day-long outing, marking a poignant birthday under difficult circumstances.

Romy’s boyfriend, Alex Silberberg, joined the gathering and was spotted walking a dog along the shoreline. The couple has been staying at the beach house since the shocking murder of Romy's parents in their Brentwood, Calif., home on December 14.

Romy Reiner marked her birthday with a quiet gathering near the beach.

Sources revealed to The Post that Romy discovered her parents' bodies, a heartbreaking ordeal that has left her reeling. Following their deaths, the Reiner family's tragedy has drawn widespread attention.

Official death certificates confirmed that Rob and Michele passed away shortly after being stabbed multiple times. Rumors swirled around Romy's brother Nick Reiner, who is now a suspect in their murder case. Law enforcement authorities reported that Romy indicated Nick, 28, should be looked at in connection with the crime.

Rob Reiner

Romy Reiner was joined by loved ones, including her boyfriend, Alex Silberberg, while on a walk.

Nick, who has a documented history of violence and substance abuse, allegedly left behind gruesome evidence after departing a Santa Monica hotel shortly before the tragic event. Authorities arrested him soon after his parents were found dead, charging him with two counts of first-degree murder.

Currently held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, Nick is scheduled for arraignment on January 7, where he plans to plead not guilty.

The outing comes weeks confirmed after Romy Reiner's parents were found murdered in their home.

The evening prior to the murders, Nick attended a Christmas party hosted by Conan O’Brien alongside Rob and Michele. Following the celebration, sources relayed that an argument broke out between Nick and their father, leaving Rob “scared” for his son and concerned about his declining mental health.

Rob and Michele also share a 34-year-old son, Jake Reiner, in addition to Romy. The family continues to navigate this unimaginable tragedy, and Romy's poignant birthday gathering serves as a reminder of the love and unity they are leaning on during this incredibly difficult time.

