Heartbreaking Birthday: Romy Reiner Spotted for the First Time After Parents’ Tragic Deaths

Article continues below advertisement

Romy Reiner made her first public appearance since the tragic deaths of her parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner, during a somber birthday gathering near the beach. The 28-year-old influencer was photographed outside a beach house while surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, December 27.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Romy Reiner was seen in public for the first time since her parents’ tragic deaths.

Article continues below advertisement

Dressed in a cozy sweater and pants, Romy seemed reflective during the day-long outing, marking a poignant birthday under difficult circumstances. Romy’s boyfriend, Alex Silberberg, joined the gathering and was spotted walking a dog along the shoreline. The couple has been staying at the beach house since the shocking murder of Romy's parents in their Brentwood, Calif., home on December 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Romy Reiner marked her birthday with a quiet gathering near the beach.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources revealed to The Post that Romy discovered her parents' bodies, a heartbreaking ordeal that has left her reeling. Following their deaths, the Reiner family's tragedy has drawn widespread attention. Official death certificates confirmed that Rob and Michele passed away shortly after being stabbed multiple times. Rumors swirled around Romy's brother Nick Reiner, who is now a suspect in their murder case. Law enforcement authorities reported that Romy indicated Nick, 28, should be looked at in connection with the crime.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alexsilb/Instagram Romy Reiner was joined by loved ones, including her boyfriend, Alex Silberberg, while on a walk.

Article continues below advertisement

Nick, who has a documented history of violence and substance abuse, allegedly left behind gruesome evidence after departing a Santa Monica hotel shortly before the tragic event. Authorities arrested him soon after his parents were found dead, charging him with two counts of first-degree murder. Currently held at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, Nick is scheduled for arraignment on January 7, where he plans to plead not guilty.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The outing comes weeks confirmed after Romy Reiner's parents were found murdered in their home.