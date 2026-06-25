Rob and Michele Reiner’s Eldest Son Jake Makes First Public Appearance 6 Months After Their Violent Murders
June 25 2026, Published 5:35 p.m. ET
Rob and Michele Reiner’s eldest son, Jake, made his first public appearance following the horrifying murder of his parents.
The 35-year-old attended the red carpet premiere for Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness on Tuesday, June 23, in Los Angeles. He posted photos of himself at the event wearing a black suit jacket, black pants and a gray T-shirt.
“Attended the premiere of Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness this week,” the actor and writer posted on social media. “Comes out Friday on HBO Max, look out for me in the first episode.”
How Did Rob and Michele Reiner Die?
Jake and his sister, Romy, 28, have maintained their privacy in the aftermath of their parents’ deaths.
Rob, 78, and Michele, 70, were stabbed to death in their home near Los Angeles on December 14, 2025. Their middle child, Nick, 33, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder the same day.
Nick pleaded not guilty in February and is being held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles. Neither of his siblings attended his plea hearing.
Nick struggled with addiction and spent years in and out of rehab. He had also been recently diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Nick is expected to appear in court again in September.
His siblings released a statement in December 2025 following the slaying of both of their parents and the arrest of their brother.
“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day,” they said. “The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience. They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”
“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life,” the siblings continued. “We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave.”
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'This Truly Is My Living Nightmare'
Jake spoke out again about his parents’ sudden and heartbreaking deaths in a touching Substack essay in April ahead of his first birthday without them.
He described feeling “robbed of so many things” after losing both of them.
“Nothing can prepare you for what it feels like to lose both parents instantly at the same time,” Jake wrote. “It’s too devastating to comprehend. I still wake up every morning having to convince myself that, no, it’s not a dream. This truly is my living nightmare.”
Commenters expressed their support for Jake below his first post since his heartbreaking essay.
“The eyes never lie. I continue to send SOOO MUCH love to you and your family (-1),” one person wrote. “I don’t know how anyone can be strong enough to even show up after all that.”
“Hang in there,” another added. “Sending love.”
“Sadness and grief in the eyes or am I projecting and empathizing too much sigh,” a third said.
“We’re all supporting you, Jake, from the sidelines,” a fourth noted. “Hope you can feel the love even if strangers.”