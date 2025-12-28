or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rob Reiner
OK LogoNEWS

Rob Reiner Reveals How His Difficult Relationship With Dad Carl Shaped His Parenting: He 'Didn't Love or Understand Me'

image of The Princess Bride director and his wife, Michele, were murdered by their son Nick in their bedroom.
Source: MEGA

The director and his wife, Michele, were allegedly murdered by their son Nick.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 28 2025, Published 2:57 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner looked back on his relationship with his late father, Carl Reiner, in an interview that took place months before his own untimely death on December 14.

The Princess Bride director and his wife, Michele, were allegedly murdered by their son Nick in their bedroom.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner Believed That His Father 'Didn't Understand' Him

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Carl Reiner died in 2020 at the age of 98.
Source: MEGA

Carl Reiner died in 2020 at the age of 98.

Rob spoke with NPR this past September about how his up-and-down relationship with The Dick Van Dyke Show creator influenced how he parented Nick, 32.

“I felt that my father didn’t, you know, love me or understand me,” Rob recalled. “Because loving your father and looking up to your father doesn’t necessarily mean you’re feeling that back, that you’re feeling that from him."

He added that when he directed 1986's Stand by Me, he finally felt “separate” from Carl.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner Was a Dad to 4 Kids

image of Rob Reiner explained how he always tried to be there for his own children.
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner explained how he always tried to be there for his own children.

Rob noted that Carl, who died in 2020 at the age of 98, was not always around when he was a kid.

“I was never, ever too busy,” the This is Spinal Tap filmmaker went on. “I mean, if anything, I was the other way. I was more hands-on and trying to do whatever I thought I could do to help. I'm sure I made mistakes and, you know, I've talked about that with [Nick] since."

Rob and Michele shared a daughter, Romy, 28, and a son, Jake, 34. The Wolf of Wall Street actor was also a dad to adopted daughter Tracy, 61, whom he shared with ex-wife Penny Marshall.

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Famed Director Once Said He 'Loves All His Children — Even the Bad Ones'

image of Rob and Michele Reiner died on December 14 after their throats were slashed
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner died on December 14 after their throats were slashed.

Rob then spoke up about Nick, who has suffered with drug abuse and mental health issues in the past.

“He’s been great. He hasn’t been doing drugs for over six years," the When Harry Met Sally director gushed. “I mean, he’s in a really good place."

Despite Nick's struggles, Rob always cared for his safety and loved him unconditionally. Rob spoke with Piers Morgan earlier this year about which of his films he wanted to be most remembered by.

“Well, I mean, listen, people have their favorites. [It’s] the cliché, ‘We love all our children, even the bad ones,'” he replied before adding his coming-of-age drama, Stand by Me.

image of Rob and Michele shared three kids together.
Source: @michelereiner/Instagram

Rob and Michele shared three kids together.

“I don’t know that it’s the best — that’s for other people to decide — but it’s the one that meant the most to me because it really is an extension of my personality and my sensibility,” Rob stated.

“It has a mixture of humor and melancholy and emotion, and it’s something that is closest to me of all the films I’ve done," he continued.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.