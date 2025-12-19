or
Rob Reiner's 'Toxic' and 'Awkward' Son Nick Was 'Rejected' Romantically Before Allegedly Murdering His Parents: Source

Photo of Michele, Rob, Romy, Jake and Nick Reiner
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner was 'unable to handle rejection,' a source claimed.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 19 2025, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

More details about Nick Reiner's personal life are coming to light in the wake of the 32-year-old being being accused and charged with murdering his parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, on Sunday, December 14.

According to an insider, Nick had "just been turned down" romantically before the tragedy.

Nick Reiner Didn't Have Success Dating

Photo of A source claimed Nick Reiner was turned down romantically just before he allegedly murdered his parents.
Source: jake reiner/facebook

A source claimed Nick Reiner was turned down romantically just before he allegedly murdered his parents.

The source told Rob Shuter's Substack that he didn't have much luck when it came to dating, describing Nick as "awkward, overbearing and completely unable to handle rejection."

"People didn’t stick around because he came on too strong," the source added.

Another insider noted he never learned from his mistakes, and since that always led to the same results, "it made him even more toxic to anyone around him."

Nick Reiner Was Diagnosed With Schizophrenia

Photo of An insider claimed Nick became 'toxic' due to his alleged constant struggle with dating.
Source: @buildseries/ylutube

An insider claimed Nick became 'toxic' due to his alleged constant struggle with dating.

"Nick couldn’t read social cues," a separate insider summarized. "He drove people away with desperation and obsession."

In addition to his social issues and substance abuse, a new report revealed Nick was diagnosed with schizophrenia and recently changed medication that influenced his behavior in a negative way.

A source told one news outlet that his meds made him "erratic," "alarming" and "dangerous."

MORE ON:
Nick Reiner

Photo of The iconic filmmaker allegedly told a friend he was 'afraid' of Nick's recent behavior.
Source: mega

The iconic filmmaker allegedly told a friend he was 'afraid' of Nick's recent behavior.

The Being Charlie screenwriter's drug use also could have affected the medication.

"Nick was out of his head," the source explained.

As OK! reported, the night before the murders, Rob allegedly informed one of his friends at Conan O'Brien's December 13 Christmas party, "I’m petrified of [Nick]. I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I’m afraid of my son. I think my own son can hurt me."

Despite initial reports, the New York Times claimed Nick and Rob didn't get into a "loud argument" at the bash.

When Were Michele and Rob Reiner Killed?

Photo of Nick Reiner was placed on suicide watch after he was arrested.
Source: @michelereiner/instagram

Nick Reiner was placed on suicide watch after he was arrested.

Nick allegedly killed both of his parents in their home with a knife hours later on December 14 and fled to a Santa Monica, Calif., hotel.

The slain couple's daughter, Romy, was the one to find her father's body, as she came to their house when a massage therapist got no answer as she arrived to the abode.

Nick was apprehended hours later, arrested and placed on suicide watch.

Nick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole.

Romy and Jake Reiner Mourn Their Parents

Photo of Two of Rob and Michele Reiner's kids thanked the public for their support after the 'horrific and devastating loss.'
Source: @romyreiner/instagram

Two of Rob and Michele Reiner's kids thanked the public for their support after the 'horrific and devastating loss.'

When Romy and her other brother, Jake, broke their silence on the tragedy on Wednesday, December 17, they didn't mention their troubled sibling.

"Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience," they stated. "They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends."

"We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life," the duo added, asking for privacy as they grieve.

