Rob Schneider Declares Cancel Culture Is 'Over' Despite Being Booed for 'Transphobic, Misogynistic and Anti-Vax' Jokes at Recent Show
Despite Rob Schneider’s apparent decline in popularity, he isn’t worried about being canceled.
While recently walking the streets of NYC with a drink in hand, the comedian told a reporter that cancel culture was "over" despite being booed at one of his shows earlier this month.
In addition to denouncing the cancel culture, the 60-year-old teased his potential appearance in some of pal Adam Sandler’s forthcoming films, including Happy Gilmore 2.
As for a Grown Ups 3 movie, Schneider said, “There better be,” noting how he’d be interested in starring in the potential film.
The star’s comment comes after he was booed during his June 1 performance at a hospital fundraiser in Canada. Following the show, guests deemed his jokes “transphobic, misogynistic and anti-vax.”
“Everyone in the room was groaning, saying, ‘What is going on?’ Like, whispering to themselves,” guest Tynan Allan spilled to CBC. “Not a single laugh at times.”
“It was just very apparent how uncomfortable everyone felt and how unacceptable the things he was talking about were,” they added.
The hospital even shared a statement bashing Schneider’s jokes.
“While we recognize that in a free and democratic society, individuals are entitled to their views and opinions and that comedy is intended to be edgy, the content, positions and opinions expressed during Mr. Schneider’s set do not align with the values of our foundation and team,” they shared.
“We do not condone, accept, endorse or share Mr. Schneider’s positions, as expressed during his comedy set, and acknowledge that in this instance the performance did not meet the expectations of our audience and our team,” the Hospitals of Regina Foundation continued.
This incident was not the first time Schneider has gotten in trouble for his set, as he recently denied reports that he was cut off during a performance at a high-profile Republican holiday gala late last year, during which he allegedly made racist jokes about Asian people and "Korean w---- houses."
Politico claimed that the actor was cut off after 10 minutes during what was supposed to be a 30-minute set at the Waldorf Astoria and that Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi chose to leave because she thought Schneider's routine "gross and vulgar."
"Nobody removed me from stage, somebody waved to me at the 50-minute mark," Schneider said to TMZ. "I'm not changing my material or apologizing for my jokes to anybody. Enough with this woke bulls---, America's sick of it."
The New York Post interviewed Schneider.