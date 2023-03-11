Robert Blake's First Wife Claimed The Actor Once Threatened To 'Blow Her Head Off': She Was 'Absolutely Terrified'

Their custody battle over their kids, Noah and Delinah, was short. "He soon persuaded her to see things his way," the friend claimed. "He simply terrorized her into giving him total custody of their two kids. Once, when she told me that she tried to see them, he forced a gun in her mouth, and then to her head, and screamed, 'If you try to see them again, I'll blow your head off!'"

"She was absolutely terrified of him because he had threatened him to kill her on more than one occasion," the confidante added. "I think he got his way over custody and the divorce settlement by pure intimidation. He kept the kids and barred her from seeing them again and kept virtually all of their assets."