'Selfish' Robert De Niro Slammed for Saying He Doesn't 'Do the Heavy Lifting' With Newborn Daughter: 'Irresponsible'
Robert De Niro is taking the heat for his comments about parenting his newborn daughter.
In a recent interview, the 80-year-old made some out-of-touch remarks about fathering his new baby — born in April 2023 — with his girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, 45.
"It doesn't get easier. It is what it is. It's okay," De Niro — who already has children Drena, 52, Raphael, 46, twins Julian and Aaron, 27, Elliot, 24, and Helen Grace, 11 — admitted of taking care of a little one again. "I mean, I don't do the heavy lifting. I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important."
"With a baby, it's different than with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It's all different," he said. "I don't talk to the adult children the way I talk to my baby or the way I speak to my 11-year-old, though she's pretty smart."
The internet went wild with the Goodfellas star's revelation, with one X —formerly known as Twitter — user writing, "What a selfish, disgusting old man."
"What an irresponsible P.O.S." a second person said, slamming De Niro. "She's 45, like, is she changing both their diapers?" another quipped of the actor's old age. "What are you having a kid at that age for?" a fourth person added.
The Taxi Driver star subtly revealed earlier this year that he secretly welcomed another kid with his new girlfriend following his 2018 divorce from his ex-wife, Grace Hightower. De Niro and Chen previously worked together on the movie The Intern in 2015 but began dating after he was single.
Despite how wild it seems to have a baby in his old age, De Niro has never claimed to be a hip dad. "You know, my kids disagree with me at times, and they're respectful. My daughter, she's 11, she gives me grief sometimes, and I argue with her. I adore her, but, you know. And my youngest now, that'll be more to come. But that's what it is," he explained of his relationship with his kids and their vast age ranges.
The New York native has also been upfront about the struggles of parenthood. "You love your kids, and sometimes you want to kill them!" De Niro said in a 2019 interview. "Then, when you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren't good."
