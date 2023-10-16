'Selfish' Robert De Niro Slammed for Saying He Doesn't 'Do the Heavy Lifting' With Newborn Daughter: 'Irresponsible'

"It doesn't get easier. It is what it is. It's okay," De Niro — who already has children Drena, 52, Raphael, 46, twins Julian and Aaron, 27, Elliot, 24, and Helen Grace, 11 — admitted of taking care of a little one again. "I mean, I don't do the heavy lifting. I'm there, I support my girlfriend. But she does the work. And we have help, which is so important."

"With a baby, it's different than with my 11-year-old. My adult children. My grandchildren. It's all different," he said. "I don't talk to the adult children the way I talk to my baby or the way I speak to my 11-year-old, though she's pretty smart."