Wallace, 76, then went on to ask him if they would run into each other since they both grew up in New York in the '70s and '80s.

"No. I never wanted anything to do with him. He’s a jerk, an idiot, who wants to meet a clown like that. You’ve got to help everybody. People are going to get overlooked. That happens, but at least you have somebody who’s sensitive to the condition of the country, the people. And I’m not saying this like this, because it’s Kamala Harris, but it is. We need someone like her to do it. She’ll make mistakes. Of course, everybody does, but we need somebody with the right intentions, this guy has does not have the right intentions, and everybody knows that. It’s insanity. Period," he replied.