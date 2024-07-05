'Insane Take': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Slammed After Insisting He 'Won't Take Sides' on September 11 Theories

"My take on 9/11: It's hard to tell what is a conspiracy theory and what isn't. But conspiracy theories flourish when the government routinely lies to the public," he wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, July 5. "As President I won't take sides on 9/11 or any of the other debates. But I can promise is that I will open the files and usher in a new era of transparency."

"Speculation about what our government may be covering up is rife outside the mainstream of our political culture. Trust it government is at an all-time low," he continued. "The way to restore that trust is through honesty and transparency. That is my promise, and that is what will resolve any questions about 9/11, UAPs, and other contentious topics. I am personally agnostic on those issues. My issue is TRANSPARENCY."