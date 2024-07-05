'Insane Take': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Slammed After Insisting He 'Won't Take Sides' on September 11 Theories
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. found himself in hot water with critics after claiming he would not be "taking sides" regarding theories surrounding the September 11 terrorist attacks.
"My take on 9/11: It's hard to tell what is a conspiracy theory and what isn't. But conspiracy theories flourish when the government routinely lies to the public," he wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday, July 5. "As President I won't take sides on 9/11 or any of the other debates. But I can promise is that I will open the files and usher in a new era of transparency."
"Speculation about what our government may be covering up is rife outside the mainstream of our political culture. Trust it government is at an all-time low," he continued. "The way to restore that trust is through honesty and transparency. That is my promise, and that is what will resolve any questions about 9/11, UAPs, and other contentious topics. I am personally agnostic on those issues. My issue is TRANSPARENCY."
Some social media users worried that failing to set a firm stance would just be "pandering to conspiracy theorists instead of addressing the real issues," while others brought up his own history of avoiding giving honest answers about his life.
"This is an actual tweet from a presidential candidate. Unbelievable," one person penned. "The only upside to this INSANE take is that you'll take more votes from Trump."
A second person jabbed, "Your campaign has become a laughingstock," and another joked, "I can see why the brain eating worm died," referring to RFK Jr.'s previous bizarre claims that a parasite had consumed a piece of his brain. A fourth added, "Didn't you sexually assault your babysitter, where's the transparency?"
As OK! previously reported, a nanny who claimed to have once worked for the Kennedy family made shocking allegations that the presidential hopeful had inappropriately touched her, per a Vanity Fair exposé.
Despite his vows for honesty, RFK Jr. refused to elaborate on whether or not the accusations were true in a recent interview.
"Listen, I’ve said this from the beginning. I’m not a church boy. I am not running like that ... I had a very, very rambunctious youth," he said at the time. "I have so many skeletons in my closet that if they if they could all vote, I could run for king of the world."
"So, you know, Vanity Fair is recycling 30-year-old stories," he added. "And, I’m not, you know, going to comment on the details of any of them, but it’s, you know, I am who I am."