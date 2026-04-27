Donald Trump, 79, Reveals He Didn't Fall While Fleeing WHCD Shooting Scene

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Donald Trump is setting the record straight after a chaotic moment at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. On Saturday, April 25, the 79-year-old was seen dropping to the ground after gunshots rang out during the high-profile event. Video of the moment quickly circulated online, showing Secret Service agents rushing to escort him out. But according to Trump, the situation wasn’t exactly what it looked like.

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Source: 60 Minutes/YouTube Donald Trump clarified he did not fall during the WHCD dinner but followed Secret Service instructions.

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Speaking to Norah O’Donnell during a 60 Minutes interview on Sunday, April 26, Trump insisted he didn’t fall — he followed instructions. “I started walking, and they said, ‘Please go down, please go down on the floor,’” Trump explained. “So I went down, and the first lady went down also.”

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Trump falsely claims he didn’t fall during his evacuation from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner:



“They said, ‘Please go down to the floor,’ so I dropped to the floor, and so did the First Lady.”



(It’s literally on video, Donnie.) pic.twitter.com/Wz6IxYYQlN — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) April 26, 2026 Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X

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He reiterated that the move was directed by security. “But we were asked to go down by the agents as I was walking,” he repeated. Trump added that Secret Service agents “pretty much” wanted him and Melania Trump to “crawl out” of the situation as a precaution.

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Source: 60 Minutes/Youtube

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Recalling the tense moment, the president said he had begun walking out “a little bent over” when agents urgently told him, “Please go down to the floor, please go down to the floor.” “So I dropped to the floor, so did the first lady,” he repeated.

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Source: MEGA The president said agents told him and Melania Trump to get down and even suggested crawling out for safety.

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During the interview, the host pressed him on the timing seen in viral footage — particularly why J.D. Vance appeared to be escorted out first. “You see the security moving quickly, within seconds, grabbing the vice president by his coat, lifting him up, bringing him out,” she said. “Then, the counterassault comes in, took 10 seconds for them to flank you, Mr. President, and then 20 seconds to get you out. It looked chaotic. At one point, you were down. What was happening?”

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President Trump and Vice President JD Vance were rushed off the stage after shots were fired at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.#news pic.twitter.com/YQuG8gzTMf — MS NOW (@MSNOWNews) April 26, 2026 Source: @MSNOWNews/X

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Donald admitted he may have delayed things himself. “Well, what happened is, it was a little bit me,” he said. “I wanted to see what was happening, and I wasn’t making it that easy for them.”

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump admitted he may have slowed down the evacuation because he wanted to see what was happening.

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He added, “I was surrounded by great people, and I probably made them act a little bit more slowly. I said, ‘Wait a minute, wait a minute. Let me see, wait a minute.’”

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Still, the politician said he’s now "doing well" despite the ‘difficult’ situation he faced. Authorities later identified the suspect as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, who allegedly fired around five to eight shots during the event.

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Source: MEGA The chaotic moment raised questions after footage showed J.D. Vance being escorted out first.