'He Belongs in a Padded Room': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Ridiculed for Claiming It Was Better When 'Everybody Got Measles'

Photo of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was ridiculed over his recent measles comments.

By:

March 12 2025, Published 5:49 p.m. ET

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is facing severe backlash for spreading misleading claims about measles and vaccines.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday, March 11, Kennedy falsely claimed "natural immunity" after getting measles is more effective than getting the vaccine.

robert f kennedy jr ridiculed claiming better everybody got measles
Source: MEGA

Robert F. Kennedy supports 'natural immunity' over vaccines.

"It used to be when you and I were kids, everybody got measles," Kennedy told Hannity. "And measles gave you protection, lifetime protection against measles infection. The vaccine doesn’t do that. The vaccine is effective for some people, for life, but for many people it wanes."

Several vocal critics flooded social media to mock the health secretary for his wild claims.

One person took to BlueSky, a new social media alternative to X, and shared: "Jesus. He’s dumb as a d----- rock. That’s what the vaccine stopped; everyone getting measles and many thousands dying and dealing with lifelong complications. He belongs in a padded room."

Another BlueSky user commented: "I will never understand the whole 'getting a disease gives you immunity' mentality. Sure, you could experience the disease once and pray you don't die or get permanently maimed by it, but hey, never again. Or... hear me out... you could get a shot, not get sick at all, but still have the immunity."

A third person mocked RFK Jr. and wrote: "'Measles gave you lifetime protection from measles.' Yeah. Because you can’t catch measles a second time if you’re dead."

Source: @atrupar/X
MORE ON:
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Despite Kennedy’s claims, the CDC has stressed that the measles vaccine is safe and effective. Its website lists extensive information about the vaccine, including potential side effects and warnings for people who shouldn’t get vaccinated.

Before the introduction of the vaccine in 1963, about 500,000 cases and 500 measles deaths were reported annually, while the real number of cases was suspected to be much higher.

robert f kennedy jr ridiculed claiming better everybody got measles
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. has been vocally against vaccines for years.

RFK Jr. told Hannity he would ensure that "anybody who wants a vaccine can get one," noting he is against forcing people to take it.

"I’m a freedom of choice person," Kennedy said. "We should have transparency. We should have informed choice — but if people don’t want it, the government shouldn’t force them to do it. There are adverse events from the vaccine. It does cause deaths every year. It causes all the illnesses that measles itself cause."

robert f kennedy jr ridiculed claiming better everybody got measles
Source: MEGA

RFK Jr. has shared several odd conspiracy theories over the years.

Kennedy has been a vocal opponent of vaccines for years and has come into conflict with many of his own family members over his various conspiracy theories surrounding the subject.

Earlier this month, the health secretary shared the steps he was taking to help handle the measles outbreak in Texas and claimed he was taking the chaos "seriously." However, he maintained, "The decision to vaccinate is a personal one."

"As healthcare providers, community leaders, and policymakers, we have a shared responsibility to protect public health. This includes ensuring that accurate information about vaccine safety and efficacy is disseminated," he explained while also encouraging parents to explore "therapeutic medications."

His comments led to another wave of backlash on social media, with critics blaming the health secretary and his boss in the Oval Office for the deaths of children.

