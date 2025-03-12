'He Belongs in a Padded Room': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Ridiculed for Claiming It Was Better When 'Everybody Got Measles'

"It used to be when you and I were kids, everybody got measles," Kennedy told Hannity. "And measles gave you protection, lifetime protection against measles infection. The vaccine doesn’t do that. The vaccine is effective for some people, for life, but for many people it wanes."

Several vocal critics flooded social media to mock the health secretary for his wild claims.

One person took to BlueSky, a new social media alternative to X, and shared: "Jesus. He’s dumb as a d----- rock. That’s what the vaccine stopped; everyone getting measles and many thousands dying and dealing with lifelong complications. He belongs in a padded room."