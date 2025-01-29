'I Probably Did Say That': Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Grilled on Covid-19 Conspiracy Theories and Other Wild Remarks at Confirmation Hearing

Senator Michael Bennet came out swinging as he accused Kennedy Jr. of spending a majority of his life "peddling in half truths, peddling in false statements" and "peddling in theories that create doubt about whether or not things that we know are safe are unsafe."

Bennet pointed out that Kennedy Jr. had a history of questioning the safety of certain vaccines, which in turn, allegedly encouraged other parents to choose not to vaccinate their kids.

"Not that every vaccine in America is unsafe, not that you can’t possibly have an adverse reaction, but that parents and children in my old school district and school districts all over this country would be better off not getting vaccinated than getting vaccinated," he claimed. "Unlike his own children who are vaccinated. Unlike the people he invited to his house in Los Angeles for their party who were vaccinated. For everybody else, it’s about peddling these half truths. And he says it with such conviction that you want to believe him."