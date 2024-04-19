Donald Trump Melts Down: Declares U.S. Will Be in 'Everlasting Danger' Without Presidential Immunity in Wild Rants

His third post was much of the same. He claimed the presidency would lose its "power and prestige" without immunity and repeated his belief that the founding fathers would not have wanted this — despite the fact that the Constitution doesn't directly call for the practice.

According to Constitution Annotated, it's been ruled that presidential immunity does not refer to criminal charges.

"For example, in United States v. Nixon, the Court held that President Richard Nixon was amenable to a subpoena to produce evidence for use in a federal criminal case," an excerpt read, detailing that Nixon also argued he had immunity. "The Supreme Court unanimously disagreed, holding that neither the doctrine of separation of powers, nor the need for confidentiality of high-level communications, without more, can sustain an absolute, unqualified Presidential privilege of immunity from judicial process under all circumstances."