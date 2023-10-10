Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Presidential Campaign Launch Descends Into Chaos as He Struggles to Find His Speech
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. launched his independent presidential campaign on Monday, October 9, but things didn't go as planned.
The politician, 69, searched his jacket and pants for what he was going to say to the crowd. "I need my speech," he said to his assistant before he walked off the stage as the audience laughed.
Then, Kennedy Jr.'s conversation was picked up as his microphone was still on.
“You can’t read anything,” he exclaimed. “It’s upside down! It’s upside down.”
“Don’t worry about that,” the assistant replied before showing Kennedy Jr. where he's supposed to look at the speech.
Kennedy Jr. then seemed relieved, as he laughed and started to speak to the crowd.
“I am here to declare myself an independent candidate,” he began, before saying Americans are “tired of the culture wars” and “ready to reclaim their freedom and independence.”
But Kennedy Jr.'s family does not agree with his latest move and slammed him for his decision.
"The decision of our brother Bobby to run as a third party candidate against Joe Biden is dangerous to our country," the statement signed by Rory Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Joseph P. Kennedy II and Kathleen Kennedy Townsend read.
"Bobby might share the same name as our father, but he does not share the same values, vision or judgment," the statement continued. "Today's announcement is deeply saddening for us. We denounce his candidacy and believe it to be perilous for our country."
While appearing on Fox & Friends on Tuesday, October 10, Robert was asked about how he felt about his family's lack of support.
"It was it was very painful for me. I mean, I, you know, I was raised in the Democratic Party. My father, and my uncles were with leaders of the party. You know, our relationship with the Democratic Party goes back generations. My great-grandfather, Honey Fitz, was the first Irish-Catholic. mayor of Boston. My other great-grandfather, Patrick Kennedy, was aboard the Democratic Party. And so leaving the party of my, you know, my family is very, very difficult for me," he stated. "But it was a choice that I didn’t feel that I had a I didn’t feel I had a choice. And I think it’s the right thing right now because we’re seeing that, you know, it’s the same corporate donors that control both parties that they have. And the parties are in paralysis. They cannot within that party system, they are locked in, as in this war with each other."
He added, "The polarization that they’re polarizing the American public. And we need we need a strategy for unity in it, a strategy for bringing people together. And what I’ve found traveling the country is that there’s much more even among the most extreme Democrats and Republicans, there’s still more that we have in common than issues that are being used to drive us apart. Everybody wants a clean environment and everybody wants to take care of our veterans. Everybody wants our kids to have a good education. And we want to make everybody want to make sure the regulatory agencies are serving the public interest instead of working for the corporations that they’re supposed to regulate. And I think we need somebody who’s going to find those areas of agreement, the values we agree on, and then focus on these little issues that have us at each other’s throats."