Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s Presidential Campaign Launch Descends Into Chaos as He Struggles to Find His Speech

While appearing on Fox & Friends on Tuesday, October 10, Robert was asked about how he felt about his family's lack of support.

"It was it was very painful for me. I mean, I, you know, I was raised in the Democratic Party. My father, and my uncles were with leaders of the party. You know, our relationship with the Democratic Party goes back generations. My great-grandfather, Honey Fitz, was the first Irish-Catholic. mayor of Boston. My other great-grandfather, Patrick Kennedy, was aboard the Democratic Party. And so leaving the party of my, you know, my family is very, very difficult for me," he stated. "But it was a choice that I didn’t feel that I had a I didn’t feel I had a choice. And I think it’s the right thing right now because we’re seeing that, you know, it’s the same corporate donors that control both parties that they have. And the parties are in paralysis. They cannot within that party system, they are locked in, as in this war with each other."