Caroline Kennedy Claims Cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is a 'Predator' in Scathing Letter Ahead of His Confirmation Hearing

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s cousin accused him of being a "predator" who was "addicted to attention and power" in a letter she sent to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions ahead of his expected confirmation as head of the Department of Health and Human Services.

In a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Caroline Kennedy, 67, admitted she did not comment on the issue sooner because she was serving as the United States Ambassador to Australia and also because she "never wanted to speak publicly" about her family members' various "challenges."