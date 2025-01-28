Caroline Kennedy Claims Cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Is a 'Predator' in Scathing Letter Ahead of His Confirmation Hearing
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s cousin accused him of being a "predator" who was "addicted to attention and power" in a letter she sent to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions ahead of his expected confirmation as head of the Department of Health and Human Services.
In a video shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, Caroline Kennedy, 67, admitted she did not comment on the issue sooner because she was serving as the United States Ambassador to Australia and also because she "never wanted to speak publicly" about her family members' various "challenges."
"But now that Bobby has been nominated by President [Donald] Trump to be Secretary of Health and Human Services — a position that would put him in charge of the health of the American people — I feel an obligation to speak out," she said in the video.
Caroline suggested the 71-year-old could be disqualified due to his lack of "government, financial, management or medical" experience, but added he also had "personal qualities related to this job, which, for me, pose even greater concern."
"I have known Bobby my whole life; we grew up together," she wrote. "It's no surprise that he keeps birds of prey as pets because he himself is a predator."
Speaking on his history with drug abuse, Caroline claimed: "His basement, his garage, and his dorm room were the centers of the action where drugs were available, and he enjoyed showing off how he put baby chickens and mice in the blender to feed his hawks. It was often a perverse scene of despair and violence."
She then turned her attention to his views on vaccines, alleging that he "preys on the desperation of parents of sick children — vaccinating his own children while building a following by hypocritically discouraging other parents from vaccinating theirs."
"The American health care system, for all its flaws, is the envy of the world," Caroline noted. "Its doctors and nurses, researchers, scientists, and caregivers are the most dedicated people I know. Every day, they give their lives to heal and save others."
"They deserve better than Bobby Kennedy — and so do the rest of us. I urge the Senate to reject his nomination," she concluded.
As OK! previously reported, President Trump nominated Bobby as Health Secretary following the 2024 presidential election.
His confirmation hearings are set to take place on Wednesday, January 29, and Thursday, January 30.