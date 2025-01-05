'Not the Zyn Next to the Child!': Donald Trump Jr. Slammed for Having Nicotine Product in Photo With His Kids
Donald Trump Jr. may have put himself in the hot seat.
The businessman, 47, took to Instagram on Saturday, January 4, to share a slew of sweet photos from a night in with his kids, Spencer, 12, and Chloe, 10. However, one object in the picture caught social media's attention.
"Games night and indoor s’mores!!!!" Don Jr. captioned the fun-filled snaps, which featured an opened container of Zyn nicotine sitting on the table.
"Not the Zyn next to the child!" one person penned in the comments section of the update.
"You probably shouldn't let your daughter Zyn at that age," another said of the nicotine product.
"S'mores and Zyns" a third user added.
The mishap comes after The Apprentice alum brought his new flame, Bettina Anderson, to his family's Christmas gathering at Mar-a-Lago following his split from his ex-fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle.
According to insiders close to the Trump family, Don Jr. plans to bring his girlfriend to his father, Donald Trump's inauguration later this month despite alleged hesitations from people in the Trump inner circle.
- Donald Trump Jr. Is 'Smitten' With 'Smart' Bettina Anderson After 'Amicable' Split From Kimberly Guilfoyle
- Donald Trump Jr. Brings New Flame Bettina Anderson to Mar-a-Lago Christmas Party After Split From Kimberly Guilfoyle: Photos
- No Bad Blood: Kimberly Guilfoyle Wishes Ex Donald Trump Jr. a Happy Birthday After Shocking Split
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"It's one thing to worry about Palm Beach shenanigans making a stop at Mar-a-Lago," an insider claimed about the couple, who have drawn criticism over whether or not they got together before he ended things with his former partner, 55. "But to let those problems penetrate the White House is a new level of trouble."
As OK! previously reported, Don Jr. confirmed his breakup from Guilfoyle after first being linked in 2018. “Kimberly and I will never stop caring for each other and will always keep a special bond,” he made clear in a statement.
“I could not be more proud of her and the important role she’ll continue to play in my father‘s administration,” the Republican added. “Anyone taking baseless and petty fake news cheap shots at her in the tabloids are just embarrassing themselves."
"She’s been an undefeated prosecutor, national TV news star, a leader of the MAGA movement and close advisor to the president," he continued. "The people of Greece are getting an absolute star and now the whole world will see it more than ever. Since the very beginning, no one on Team Trump has worked harder than Kimberly to help elect and reelect my father — and no one deserves this ambassadorship more than she does."
With his past behind him, sources say Don. Jr. is head-over-heels for Anderson. "When it comes to his relationship with Bettina, it’s just about them," they revealed. "He wants a partner. She doesn’t need anything from him and just wants to be with him."